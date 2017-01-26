Global Partners in Care Has a New Home

National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization affiliate Global Partners in Care will become an affiliate of Hospice Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization is proud to announce that its affiliate, Global Partners in Care, a non-profit organization consisting of partnerships committed to supporting hospice and palliative care organizations in developing countries, will become an affiliate of the Hospice Foundation, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana. The Hospice Foundation is the supporting foundation for Center for Hospice Care. CHC is one of Global Partners in Care's most successful partner programs; they have worked with the Palliative Care Association of Uganda since 2008.

"This is a bittersweet transition because although we are sad to see Global Partners in Care leave the NHPCO family, we are thrilled to hand the baton to Hospice Foundation," says Executive Director John Mastrojohn III. "We know the program will be in good hands and that the mission to increase access to hospice and palliative care where the need is great and resources few, will live on."

Global Partners in Care was once known as the Foundation for Hospices in Sub-Saharan Africa. FHSSA was founded in 1999 to mobilize a response to the sub-Saharan HIV/AIDS pandemic and support Africa's hospice and palliative care programs' ability to provide compassionate care. In 2004, FHSSA became an affiliate of NHPCO. In 2014, NHPCO recognized the need to expand the mission beyond Africa and rebranded FHSSA to Global Partners in Care.

Today, the partnership network extends to several African countries, India, and Nepal. Since 2004, over $4.5 million has been sent to hospice and palliative care organizations. Through the course of Global Partners in Care's history, more than 80 U.S.-based hospices have partnered with similar care providers in 18 countries creating not only constructive partnerships but friendships between nations, communities and individuals.

"We are very excited to take on this new challenge," commented Hospice Foundation Chief Operating Officer Mike Wargo. "We've been actively engaged in supporting CHC's partnership with PCAU for nine years. During that time we've seen substantial evidence of the impact the Global Partners in Care model can have on organizations on both sides of the equation. When properly executed, these partnerships are a win-win for both the U.S. and international organization. Ultimately these partnerships improve the quality of living for patients and their families in underserved areas of the world."

Global Partners in Care provides partnership opportunities for U.S. hospice and palliative care organizations to make a commitment to support a hospice and palliative care organization in a developing country. Partners engage in capacity-building, strategic planning, education, fundraising, and technical assistance to expand and improve services for those in need.

