Global Payout Announces the Issuance of a Licensing Agreement for its Platform to MoneyTrac Technology Creating a Revenue Stream for Global Payout

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a licensing agreement with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. to provide the software and technology for MoneyTrac Technology, Inc.

The license agreement comes as MoneyTrac Technology Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, begins to strategically position itself as a major stakeholder within the alternative banking sector where it will now utilize the Company's Banking and Payment platform to maximize their ability to service a multitude of businesses and companies within various high-risk credit industries.

The license agreement, we believe, has created a new revenue stream for the Company as they forge ahead with their objective to effectively leverage their International Banking and Payment Platform across a variety of global markets and industries with the intent of strengthening the value of the Company for its shareholders.

"This licensing agreement solidifies the relationship between Global Payout and MoneyTrac Technology and will mutually benefit both companies in their aim to provide the most comprehensive financial technology services in the industry," said James Hancock, CEO, Global Payout, Inc. "We anticipate MoneyTrac will be the first of several companies that will be able to benefit from the innovative technology available through our Platform," Mr. Hancock further remarked.

When asked about the licensing agreement, MoneyTrac Technology Inc. COO, Vanessa Luna, remarked, "We are excited to have executed this licensing agreement with Global Payout as we believe their customizable Platform will play a critical role in our progression towards establishing a significant foothold in the alternative banking sector."

About Global Payout:

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global Payout introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global Payout will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

