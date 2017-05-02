Global Payout, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Industry Leader, Cagney Global Logistics, for The Use of The Global Payout Technology Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Cagney Global Logistics for the utilization of the Company's technology platform. The platform will be white labeled and implemented by Cagney to effectively streamline and optimize the delivery and payment component of the Final Mile for their Fortune 500 client base.

Cagney Global Logistics is a supply chain solutions provider that has been a leader in global logistics, warehousing, distribution, local delivery, residential delivery, storage, reverse logistics, less than truck load (LTL) and full truck load for more than 30 years. As a technological leader in the logistics industry that has continuously strived to enhance the efficiency of communication between suppliers, sourcing agents and drivers, we believe Cagney will utilize the Company's technology platform to further elevate this communication process. In addition, it is our understanding that they will introduce a payment platform for distributors that will completely streamline the process for receiving payments for completed deliveries.

"Cagney has been one of the premier leaders in the logistics industry for close to 30 years and has established a solid reputation for being at the forefront of implementing technological advancements that have maximized the entire logistics process for their customers and distributors. They truly recognize how Global Payout's technology platform can bolster these processes through virtually every stage of the logistics supply chain, and we are incredibly excited to be given an opportunity to provide them with a platform that may serve as an essential tool for helping them better-serve their customers and distributors," said Global Payout CEO, James Hancock.

Tom Cagney, CEO & Founder of Cagney Global Logistics asserted "that Global Payout's technology platform will include an extensive Application Programming Interface (API) suite that can be seamlessly integrated into existing applications such as settlement networks, and commercial back-office solutions. In addition, a mobile app will allow drivers to engage immediate payment processing and proof of delivery upon successful delivery. We believe our customers and delivery agents alike will love the resulting reduction in deliver time, ease of payments and efficiencies."

The Company continues to explore multiple avenues across different industries where it believes it can leverage its technology platform. This powerful platform can enhance financial processes for a variety companies involved in mobile banking, foreign exchange, payment processing, travel and logistics.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

