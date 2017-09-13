Global Payout's Moneytrac Technology Inc. Signs LOI with Renowned Marijuana Technology Company, BlazeNow, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE) ("Global") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC," the "Company"), has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with BlazeNow, Inc., a majority owned subsidiary of MediaTechnics Corporation ( OTC PINK : MEDT). As an advertising and data collection platform, BlazeNow connects cannabis-related businesses with patients and customers, and was called the "Yelp" of the cannabis industry by NY Daily News.

The LOI enables MTRAC and BlazeNow to enter into advanced discussions relating to a potential joint venture to execute each of their respective business development objectives and go-to-market strategies in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. Additionally, the companies will diligently explore the potential of leveraging the various financial technology resources available within MTRAC's Virtu Network Solutions Platform to enhance the existing BlazeNow mobile app and web platform.

"We are excited to lay the groundwork for what we believe will be a very productive business partnership with BlazeNow. The goals are to leverage this partnership in pursuing joint revenue products and services," says MTRAC COO Vanessa Luna. "Through this LOI, we hope to establish a joint-venture partnership with BlazeNow so that we can pool each of the industry-specific resources we have available to help significantly grow both brands."

BlazeNow recently completed new application launches on both Android and IOS, strongly positioning the brand for collaborative efforts with MTRAC as it looks to achieve broader expansion initiatives.

"The wealth of knowledge from both a business and technology perspective that Ms. Luna and the MoneyTrac team has is truly impressive," said BlazeNow CEO Jeremy Carr. "Both of our companies are in-tune with the multiple opportunities materializing within the cannabis industry, and we understand that a critical part of being able to seize as many of them as possible entails the establishment of strategic partnerships such as the one we are eager to develop with MoneyTrac. We have spent a good amount of time fine-tuning our software and application, and look forward toward self-producing revenue and marketing our flagship products."

About Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE)

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway ("CPG"), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state-of-the-art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global Payout will continue to offer its FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com

About MoneyTrac Technology, Inc.

MoneyTrac Technology is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business. For more information, visit www.MoneyTracTechnology.com

About BlazeNow ™

The flagship product of the BlazeNow™ brand is an advertising and data collection platform. A modern user interface for web, mobile, iOS and Android, BlazeNow™ provides an online community to connect cannabis-related businesses with patients and customers. Users will be able to 1.) locate nearby dispensaries, doctors, delivery services, smoke and vape shops 2.) filter them according to their specific preferences 3.) then rate, review and share their experiences on Social Media. BlazeNow™ will feature brand and product advertising from a plethora of national and local companies that wish to target the vast cannabis consumer base. BlazeNow™ aims to become a primary tool that is synonymous with the entire cannabis industry. Aside from the map/list utility aspects of the user interface, BlazeNow™ will offer a user reward program, an affiliate reward program, and back-end enterprise software that will include a detailed inventory tracking system, sales/traffic stats and social media integration. For more information, visit www.BlazeNow.com

