Global Quest Launches Carepoint Nutrients, LLC for Distribution of Natural Based Relief and Sleep Disorder Formulas

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Global Quest, Ltd. ( OTC PINK : GLBB) is pleased to announce the launch of Carepoint Nutrients, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary with the corporate mission of distributing multiple proprietary lines of nutrient supplements. Carepoint Nutrients is set up to serve medical practices, dispensaries and consumers directly. The company's unique product lines include several formulas designed to provide effective relief for patients who suffer from inflammation and sleep disorders. These nutrient supplement products are distributed under the Carepoint brand name and patients may purchase them directly from doctors, dispensaries or via the company website. Patients can also choose to sign a subscription agreement for convenient monthly deliveries direct to their homes.

All Carepoint Nutrients products such as the popular Amino-D include proprietary patent pending formulas that utilize amino acids and polyphenols along with cannabinoids from flax seed oil to provide relief from inflammation as well as sleep disorders. No drugs are used in these natural-based formulas. Carepoint Nutrients is currently expanding its product line offerings and additional formulas will be available in the near future. More detailed information can be found on the company website at: www.globalquestlimited.com.

Global Quest's Board of Directors has recently appointed Larry J. Sherman as the new sole member of the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of the company. In the last five years, Mr. Sherman has been serving as CEO of Creditpoint Financial, Budteller and CarePoint Financial. Creditpoint Financial, which Mr. Sherman founded in 2017, provides loans to patients and legal clients. In 2016, Mr. Sherman founded Budteller, a company that provides financial solutions and compliance services to the MMJ industry. In 2006, Mr. Sherman founded CarePoint Financial, which purchases personal injury and worker's compensation receivables from healthcare providers at a discounted rate. Carepoint Financial has purchased or facilitated the purchase of over $2 billion dollars in face value assets and has deployed almost $300 million with a current line of credit over $250 million.

About Global Quest, Ltd.

Global Quest, Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Carepoint Nutrients, LLC, supplies proprietary patent pending formulas that utilize amino acids and polyphenols along with cannabinoids for relief from pain and inflammation as well as sleep disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "goal," "expects," "future," "intends," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2016, as updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. For further information please refer to the company website at: www.globalquestlimited.com.