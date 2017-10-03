Global Security Leader FFRI Launches in North America

The pioneer of Next Generation AV enters U.S. market

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - FFRI, a leading provider of original next generation AV solutions, today announced it has launched its United States headquarters, expanding its reach into the North American market.

After 10 years of successfully combating advanced malware in Japan, FFRI brings its breach prevention expertise to the North American security market. With the current U.S. cybersecurity climate being one of extraordinary breaches, and highly advanced malware attacks, FFRI's establishment of FFRI North America is a timely one.

"We are new to the U.S. market, but our technology is one of the most mature platforms available," said Pablo Garcia, CEO, FFRI North America. "Legacy AV companies have continued to fall short selling enterprises a false sense of hope and security. This in turn has led to devastating malware attacks, leading to costly breaches. We are here to lend our experience, support, and insight to the struggling enterprise market.

"FFRI's yarai platform has prevented the most sophisticated malware attacks from occurring. Our approach to hybrid security allows the yarai platform to easily co-exist with existing AV solutions so organizations can leverage their current investments while creating a hardened security stack capable of thwarting the most advanced malware attacks."

Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan ( TSE : 3692), FFRI has over a thousand customers globally spanning all verticals, including government, financial services and critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy and gas and oil production. FFRI yarai is the world's most trusted endpoint protection platform with patented machine learning capabilities. FFRI is highly effective at capturing the most sophisticated malware variants in the wild, long before public disclosure.

FFRI's Precognitive Defense eliminates threats before they begin. Leveraging five core protection engines to eliminate threats before detonation, FFRI's approach to layered security has become the trusted defensive stack for many global enterprises and international governments. FFRI yarai is highly efficient and doesn't rely on cloud access, signatures or third-party feeds for detection and prevention.

FFRI provides optimal protection technologies, harnessing the power and expertise of security researchers combined with machine learning. This approach provides the most effective endpoint security solution to keep your organization safe from the most sophisticated malware attacks.

In addition, FFRI has worked closely with automotive manufacturers performing research and development to secure onboard system security and communications.

"We want to be your partner in this journey, combating advanced malware to prevent costly breaches from occurring," added Garcia. "As Benjamin Franklin famously said, 'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.'"

FFRI is currently onboarding new North American customers and channel partners, and is open to OEM and R&D engagements within the U.S.

About FFRI

FFRI is a leading provider of Next Generation Endpoint Security solutions. According to a 2017 survey by MIC Research Institute Ltd., FFRI's yarai platform was ranked #1 in protection from advanced targeted attacks. FFRI Inc. was established in 2007 in Tokyo and listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2014 ( TSE : 3692). With over a thousand enterprise customers, FFRI has created one of the top security technologies and a world-class security research team. FFRI's research and development efforts have led to the detection and prevention of the most sophisticated malware attacks, helping countless customers remain safe, secure and breach free.

For more information please visit: www.ffri-inc.com