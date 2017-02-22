Global Small Caps Initiates Coverage on Nutra Pharma

CORAL SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Nutra Pharma Corporation ( OTCQB : NPHC), a biotechnology company developing drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and HIV that also markets Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that Global Small Caps has initiated coverage of the Company including operations and overall shareholder value.

The report is available at: http://tinyurl.com/NPHCreport

"We certainly appreciate any coverage of our company, especially as it pertains to the work that we are doing and the potential growth in shareholder value," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. "We have been getting a lot of press lately. In fact, we were recently featured on NBC News Miami in a piece that has since been picked up nationally," he continued. "The current report on Global Small Caps focuses on our OTC pain drugs, Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away. These are clinically proven, all-natural products that are available today to deal with pain and inflammation in people and their pets. The report also outlines the future of the Company's drug platform, especially the opportunity with our Multiple Sclerosis drug, RPI-78M," he concluded.

According to their website, Global Small Caps, LLC is an independent company that researches public small caps in order to bring the latest investment trends to the average investor.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The report by Global Small Caps should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.