Global Video Operators and Media Companies Advance OTT and Cloud Video with Cisco Infinite Video Platform

Video operators and media companies here at IBC this week are focusing on changes in the market as more video is moving to IP and mobile platforms. Creating engaging experiences subscribers will pay for remains a challenge, as consumers have more choices to watch content from more sources and devices.

Video -- especially Internet video -- continues to consume our networks. The world will reach three trillion Internet video minutes per month by 2021, meaning more streaming of TV apps and personal live streaming on social networks.

This year at the show, Cisco is helping advance the industry toward truly scalable video services delivered over IP from the cloud. Cisco will be demonstrating how the Cisco® Infinite Video Platform helps its customers bring premium video experiences with scale, simplicity, and security, offering all the new features their subscribers want.

What's new?

Better consumer experiences across devices: Cisco has aligned its Infinite Video Platform with Adobe Experience Cloud to give service providers and media companies worldwide the ability to unify their video workflows and deliver a superior and consistent video playback experience for live, linear, and on-demand video across screens. Cisco, in partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud, gives service providers and media companies a scalable monetization solution, including integrated dynamic advertising insertion capabilities and advanced operational and viewer analytics, to help extend reach and drive revenue.





IPTV migration: Cisco is working with partners such as Amino and Zenterio to provide a migration solution for operators with legacy IPTV architectures such as Mediaroom to adaptive bit rate (ABR) and OTT video platforms suitable for scaling premium video services to support next-generation experiences and set-top boxes.





Transition to IP: DTH operators such as Sky New Zealand are expanding their current broadcast operation to IP. The Cisco Infinite Video Platform enables them to change their market landscape with better personalization, device reach, speed of innovation, and a cost-effective and scalable operational model.





Cloud DVR momentum: Global video operators, including Televisa, NET Brazil, and others, are utilizing the Cisco Infinite Video Platform to help them deliver innovative video entertainment services, including cloud DVR and other mobile-friendly services more quickly and more efficiently.





Android TV™ platform: Cisco is collaborating with Google™ to offer Android TV as the primary middleware solution powering the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, supporting TV sets and set-top boxes, with access to Android™ apps through Google's Play™ Store.





"Our customers have big goals for streaming video, and Cisco's Infinite Video Platform is the ticket to delivering better-than-broadcast IP video experiences across any screen," said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. "Whether it is an online video network or the world's most sophisticated media company, we are collaborating with key partners such as Adobe to help our customers design what they need to drive revenue. No one else can offer a video platform with cloud recording and smart streaming technologies, digital ad insertion, analytics, and storage along with migration support for Mediaroom set-top boxes."

"Streaming video accessible on any screen is the new normal and growing fast in popularity in New Zealand," said Julian Wheeler, chief product & technology officer, Sky New Zealand. "The Cisco cloud-based video model, offering SaaS to combine broadcast and IP technology functions, helps us simplify the transition to IP networks and stay on track with our goals to offer our customers more ways to access and view content across more devices."

"NET continues to lead the evolution of video services in Brazil," said Marco Dyodi Takahashi, chief marketing officer, NET. "Our collaboration with Cisco will give us more agility, flexibility, and security to deliver a high-quality multiscreen experience to our subscribers."

"Every day we challenge ourselves to bring our customers an outstanding experience across Izzi's product portfolio," said Carlos Eduardo Romero, senior technology director, Televisa. "Our determination to provide the best video product and services motivates us to make things differently, ahead of our competition, innovating in many ways. With this new vDCM headend we will be able to address three key aspects: quality, based on a high-availability solution combined with a best-in-class video image experience; speed, by having an NFV concept headend and a very aggressive time to market for launching new features; and efficiency, which combines operational improvements and infrastructure cost savings."

Cisco is building the simplified, automated, and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon, and services. This enables service providers and media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time to market, help secure their networks, and sustain profitable growth.

