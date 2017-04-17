Global Wave Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with the Release of its new Client Portal Solution

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Global Wave Group, the leading provider of workflow and loan origination solutions for the Banking Industry, is pleased to announce the release of its new Portal Solution that streamlines the document submission process for its Banking Customers. The Portal allows a Bank's customers to submit loan documentation and related information in an automated, secure manner allowing Banks to gain further operational efficiencies. The Portal works seamlessly with Global Wave's Credit Track solution; a web-based loan origination, workflow, approval, monitoring and reporting software platform that helps Bankers manage their loan portfolio and mitigate commercial lending risks. The origination process captures data points that are used throughout the loan life cycle, thus eliminating redundant effort and improving data quality. Credit Track helps in the monitoring and tickler process via tracking covenant conditions and required financial submissions. The application has a dashboard feature to track metrics as well as various levels of operational and management reporting. The platform is highly configurable and requires no programming knowledge to make workflow and operational changes.

Zubin Mehta, CEO of Global Wave Group added: "We are excited to be celebrating our 10 year anniversary and are thankful for all our great clients, partners and employees. Our clients continue to rely on our solutions, deep expertise and outstanding customer service to streamline their operations and workflow, and we believe that the Portal Solution continues to demonstrate our commitment to helping Financial Institutions serve their customers more efficiently."

About Global Wave Group

Global Wave Group provides software and consulting services that enable banks to streamline their commercial credit process. Our management team brings together seasoned professionals in the financial services and technology industries. Our solutions are developed by Bankers, for Bankers. Learn more at www.globalwavegroup.com.