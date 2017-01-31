GlobalAutoIndustry.com teams up with Wayne State University and AIAG to offer Auto Industry Certificate 'Purchasing and Supply Chain Management' program in Southfield, Michigan and 'live' via Internet to global audience

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - GlobalAutoIndustry.com, the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, today announced it is teaming up with Wayne State University's School of Business and AIAG (Automotive Industry Action Group) to offer a Certificate Program to automotive industry professionals worldwide.

The Partners will offer their fourth annual Automotive Industry Certificate in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management. The Training Program begins on February 16, 2017, at AIAG headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. Students can attend the Program in Southfield or attend 'live' via the Internet.

According to John Taylor, director of Supply Chain Programs in Wayne State's School of Business, the program is geared toward employees at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), third party logistics (3PL) companies, trucking companies and suppliers in the global automotive/vehicle industry. Past attendee companies have included GM, Ford, FCA, Lear, Ryder, among other industry leaders.

"This program is targeted at staff that are new to supply chain, who are looking to broaden their purchasing and logistics related skills, and who may or may not have had formal auto related SCM (supply chain management) training in school," said Taylor, who is one of the creators of the partnership with AIAG. "It covers many of the big issues they face in their current jobs and that they will face as they continue to advance in their careers."

The WSU-AIAG program is taught by a combination of academic faculty and seasoned industry professionals. This mix of academics and professionals will bring years of SCM auto industry experience to students, along with SCM perspectives from other industries.

"What makes this program so effective is the significant input from automotive supply chain management veterans who will not only contribute their experience and expertise, but also will provide participants with the absolute latest in trends, developments and best practices in global supply chain management," said J. Scot Sharland, AIAG's executive director. "We're excited about the opportunity to partner with Wayne State University and are confident that, together, we can help accelerate the development of a new generation of supply chain professionals."

The program begins on February 16, 2017, and is offered over 23 weekly sessions in the winter/spring and fall, with break weeks built into the schedule. There is a three-month break in the summer when students will work on a company-related project. Course sessions are offered Thursdays, from 3:30 - 7 p.m. at AIAG headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

For more information or to register, please visit the following page:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eczko5y122863e86&llr=q4hg7rn6

About AIAG

AIAG is a unique not-for-profit organization where, for more than 30 years, OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively to drive down costs and complexity from the supply chain via global standards development and harmonized business practices. AIAG membership has grown to more than 960 members and includes renowned manufacturers, and many of their parts suppliers and service providers.

About the WSU School of Business

Established in 1946, the School of Business at Wayne State University has a distinguished history of preparing leaders to excel in a wide range of industries. More than 31,000 business alumni can be found around the world, developing innovative entrepreneurial ventures, managing multinational corporations and making a difference in nonprofit and government agencies. The school's academic programs -- in accounting, finance, information systems, management, global supply chain management and marketing -- are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and are regularly recognized for high quality by third-party reviewers such as The Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report.

GlobalAutoIndustry.com

GlobalAutoIndustry.com is the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, connecting the worldwide auto supplier industry with the resources to effectively do business globally. Through the web site, www.GlobalAutoIndustry.com, auto supplier executives can find insight, solutions and strategies focused on doing business in the world's top automotive markets. Additionally, the Company has produced over 500 conferences, seminars and online events, with over 8,000 executives paying to attend.