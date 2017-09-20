GlobalWide Media Launches Innovative Customer Acquisition Solution RYPL To Solve Marketers' Need For More Efficient Means to Prospect Customers

Luxury Apparel Brand Johnny Was Saw Nearly 40 Percent Better Conversion Rate with RYPL

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - GlobalWide Media (GWM), a leader in data-driven digital marketing, today announced RYPL, a digital advertising solution that goes beyond conventional targeting methods by utilizing an audience modeling approach that takes into account the impact that everyday influencers have on the customer decision process and utilizes social graphing to develop custom media programs that will generate a viral impact and discussion about brands. The solution utilizes a combination of household, workplace, and social data on top of traditional data attributes to identify, then connect with likely prospects and their influencers resulting in greater conversion efficiencies.

A commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of GlobalWide Media revealed that 44 percent of marketers feel that lookalike modeling is no longer a competitive approach to customer acquisition and 58 percent of marketers believe that activating influencers is a driving force in increasing conversions.1 RYPL upends today's traditional concept of the sales funnel by using the sale as a mid-way point in the marketing process -- not the end -- emphasizing the importance of not just retaining new customers, but turning them into brand advocates and a voice for the product. This approach encourages consumers to share their brand experience and drive word of mouth conversations within their networks to build brand loyalty.

"Similar to many brands in a highly competitive market, acquiring new customers is one of our biggest day-to-day initiatives," said Rob Trauber, CEO for luxury apparel retailer, Johnny Was. "RYPL has proven to be a great solution to help with customer acquisition. We can now, more easily, attribute in-store and online sales directly to the campaign, and the initial metrics from a 30-day campaign showed return on ad spend achieving greater than 125 percent."

Luxury women's retail company, Johnny Was, is amongst the first to utilize RYPL and test the results of messaging key purchase audiences plus their respective influencer groups versus only messaging audience members. Those targeted by RYPL significantly outperformed those in the control group. RYPL test group consumers showed return on advertising spend of $2.26 for every dollar and a 39.46 percent lift in conversion rate over the control group.

"Success in our industry is driven by a commitment to innovation. Marketers have relied on lookalike, contextual, and behavioral modeling for years, disregarding how powerful real-life brand advocates can be," said Farshad Fardad, CEO for GlobalWide Media. "Technology has transformed the meaning of "word-of-mouth." In addition to in-person conversations, consumers now have instant access to their friends, friends of friends, family members, and peers via social and mobile channels. This extended web of connectivity is the driving force behind digital's ability to make a viral impact and encourage more organic conversations outside of the conventional forms of media, which is why we've developed RYPL."

Marketers are hungry for new solutions that offer a competitive advantage in today's noisy brand advertising space. GWM is dedicated to providing clients with an innovative optimization strategy that will do just that by utilizing influencers and brand advocates to continue the marketing beyond the sale. For more information, please visit ryplmedia.globalwidemedia.com, or contact hello@globalwidemedia.com.

About GlobalWide Media

GlobalWide Media (GWM), a leader in data-driven digital marketing, takes the difficulty out of prospecting by improving campaign efficiencies across screens. GWM's targeting and optimization models consider the effects that everyday influencers have on the consumer's path to purchase. This data is applied to digital campaigns enabling advertisers to create a viral impact that gets people talking about their brand.

GlobalWide Media is headquartered in Westlake Village, California and has offices in Los Angeles, Victoria, London and Hong Kong.

1 A commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of GlobalWide Media. Cultivate Word of Mouth with Digital Advertising, September 2017.