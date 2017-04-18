Globecomm brings new efficiencies for Media and Enterprise content delivery to NAB Show 2017

HAUPPAUGE, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) -

NAB 2017 Highlights:

Globecomm to discuss latest managed services, systems integration & cloud based services for media and broadcast customers

Introducing new video delivery platform system for Enterprise users with partner Kollective

CCO Bryan McGuirk speaking on April 26 panel on satellite innovation

Meet Globecomm at booth #SU 5921 & follow on Twitter: @Globecomm

Globecomm announced today that its latest innovations for end-to-end managed services, systems integration and cloud-related offerings for transporting video content and data over multiple networks -- from satellite and fiber to broadband and mobile -- are being presented at this year's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas beginning on April 22.

Also, the company announced that it would have a special participation at its booth (SU 5921) with partner Kollective to present a high performance, low bandwidth, peer-to-peer content delivery service designed for improving access to corporate communications.

The Kollective Software Defined Network provides live video and file-based delivery via the Internet or private internal networks which meet content consumption and growth requirements. Globecomm's interactive cloud-based enterprise video platform, satellite and fiber network connectivity, coupled with Kollective's system, ensures that local and remote office locations have access to any content required to reach every desktop, tablet, or smartphone in the enterprise.

"Globecomm has a long history of delivering critical communications with zero downtime and at an optimized efficiency for our customers. We believe that meeting content delivery and consumption requirements through our blend of technologies, design and network management provides an unquestionable edge to companies looking to make their content distribution networks more powerful and bandwidth efficient," said Paul Scardino, SVP Sales and Marketing of Globecomm.

At the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) roundtable panel at NAB 2017, Globecomm Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk will discuss satellite technology innovation and its successes and failures related to the challenges of mobile connectivity. The panel takes place at 1:30 PM on April 26th in room N255. Mr. McGuirk will join speakers from Inmarsat and Kymeta to identify how the satellite industry has mainly overcome technical challenges and delivers broadband to meet terrestrial-based WiFi performance requirements of mobile customers.

Also, on Thursday, April 27th at 11:00-11:30 am in NAB Show's North Hall, Globecomm's Mike Scotto, SVP Business Development, will join SSPI to speak about Satellite, CDNs, OTT: The New Rules of Content Distribution on the stage in the Media Infrastructure and Management Systems section of the exhibition floor called Destination: NXT.

Globecomm will be at booth #SU 5921. Stop by to talk to Globecomm about their latest studio, control room and broadcast system installations around the world and their hosted content delivery managed service platforms.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop smart connectivity solutions to address customer issues across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world-class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication's solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com