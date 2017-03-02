Globecomm talks about disruptive services, enhanced IoT connectivity and Ka Band solutions at SATELLITE 2017

HAUPPAUGE, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) -

Highlights:

CCO Bryan McGuirk to present at SATELLITE 2017

Globecomm to discuss applications for its ubiquitous IoT connectivity and Ka Band solutions

Globecomm will be located at booth 1922

Globecomm, a leading global communications solutions provider, announced today that it will be attending and presenting at SATELLITE 2017, to be held March 6-10, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Globecomm's Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk will be discussing How Teleports Compete in a GEO-MEO-LEO, HTS and Fibered World on March 7 at 11 am, Room 201.

"I am excited to be presenting at Satellite 2017," said Mr. McGuirk. "We operate global networks and, like other teleport operators, will directly benefit from these new constellations and expected lower satellite bandwidth costs. However, we differentiate ourselves because we are experts in delivering end to end services and value-added applications such as Globecomm Connect, wireless solutions, IoT and interactive training. These and many other new applications like UHD via satellite will be more accessible with lower bandwidth costs. This unleashing of new applications can be disruptive to teleports that just do uplinks, but successful players like Globecomm are already spending significantly on R&D to ensure we are beneficiaries of these trends."

Globecomm's R&D initiatives put analytical tools into the hands of its partners and end users. As bandwidth prices decrease and more data is pushed through networks, customers will partner with providers who can best manage, secure and deliver their data in the smartest ways. This week Globecomm is announcing its new service feature which leverages and enhances IoT applications. Globecomm Connect provides web-based access to customers who subscribe to their Globecomm VSAT service, giving them access to a variety of network performance, location and equipment data.

At SATELLITE 2017 Globecomm, which previously announced it had teamed up with AT&T to provide satellite coverage in regions outside their cellular coverage, will also discuss their enhanced IoT platform, which provides ubiquitous connectivity performed seamlessly over satellite to ensure global coverage for customers. Globecomm will also be discussing their expertise in Ka Band System Integration and managed connectivity services. For more than 35 years, SATELLITE has played a critical role in determining how satellites will shape the future of our world. The show welcomes a community of aerospace professionals from every market and field of study, hailing from more than 150 nations around the world.

Globecomm looks forward to meeting you at our booth #1922.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop the smartest connectivity solutions to address customer connectivity needs across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication's solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com