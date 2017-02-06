Globecomm talks about enhanced IoT connectivity at IoT Evolution Expo 2017 in Florida

HAUPPAUGE, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) -

Highlights:

CCO Bryan McGuirk and SVP Paul Scardino to present at the Expo

Globecomm to discuss their ubiquitous IoT connectivity and platform

Globecomm will be located at booth #4022 within the Telit IoT Innovation Pavilion

Globecomm, a leading global communications solutions provider, announced today that it will be attending and presenting at the IoT Evolution Expo, to be held February 7-10, 2017, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Globecomm's Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk will be presenting on the Keeping Inventories Moving session, CB-08, on Thursday, February 9 at 1 pm.

Globecomm's Senior Vice President Paul Scardino will be presenting during the IoT Enterprise Operations Asset Management session, IEO-06, on Thursday, February 9 at 3 pm.

"We are excited to be presenting at the IoT Evolution Expo," said Mr. McGuirk. "I will be discussing the challenges in IoT as well as transportation and how technologies keep your supply chain more efficient. Paul will be speaking about how managing assets and their subsequent data and analytics provides greater efficiency, increased safety, cost savings and improved performance ultimately helping our customers to improve their profit margin."

IoT Evolution Expo has become the leading educational and networking forum for development and implementation of IoT solutions that drive measurable results and business transformation. Globecomm, which previously announced it had teamed up with AT&T to provide satellite coverage in regions outside their cellular coverage, will discuss their enhanced IoT platform, which provides ubiquitous connectivity performed seamlessly over satellite to ensure global coverage for customers. The combination of Globecomm's satellite connectivity and AT&T's cellular services, ensures that businesses' mission-critical information reaches even their most isolated assets.

"We're offering a one-stop shop for IoT connectivity," said Mike Troiano, vice president, AT&T IoT Solutions. "Our customers now have a flexible, reliable and highly secure service to monitor their assets nearly anywhere. They don't have to choose one connectivity solution over the other -- they can have the full package."

Globecomm's IoT Platform aggregates all satellite technologies in one cohesive network. For more details on the Globecomm IoT Platform, visit https://vimeo.com/165310681.

Globecomm looks forward to meeting you at our booth #4022 within the Telit IoT Innnovation Pavilion.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop smart connectivity solutions to address customer issues across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication's solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com