Globecomm talks about VSAT Communications on the Move and its on-going evolution at CabSat 2017

Globecomm, a leading global communications solutions provider, today announced Senior Vice President of Business Development Michele Scotto is presenting at CabSat 2017 on VSAT Communications on the Move and its evolution. The company will also exhibit its latest innovations at the show, which takes place March 21-23, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE.

At the GVF Satellite Hub Summit, Mr. Scotto will be discussing how service providers are responding and should be positioning themselves in an ever-evolving marketplace during the session, "Into the Mainstream: VSAT Communications on the Move & the New Strategic Marketplace." The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 10:45 - 12:00 in Hall 8.

"Globecomm is excited to be a part of GVF, which has become integral to the advancement of the satellite community," said Mr. Scotto. "Globecomm designs, builds and operates mission-critical satellite networks and, like other service providers, must adapt to the frequency and technology shifts occurring right in front of us while ensuring that the most important variable in the equation -- the Customer -- is connected regardless of whether they are on or off the earth."

Globecomm provides ubiquitous connectivity globally and puts analytical tools for full performance visibility into the hands of its partners and end users. At the Globecomm stand (Hall 7, Stand 30), the company will be focusing dialog around its expertise in Ka-Band System Integration and managed connectivity services.

Recently the company announced a new service feature which leverages and enhances IoT applications. Likewise, Globecomm Connect provides web-based access to customers who subscribe to its Globecomm VSAT service, giving them access to a variety of network performance, location and equipment data.

"As bandwidth prices decrease and network data throughput increases, customers will need to partner with providers who can best manage, secure and deliver their data in the smartest ways," said Mr. Scotto. "As a service provider, we differentiate ourselves through expertise in delivering end-to-end services and value-added applications irrespective of the spectrum used throughout the network. This unleashing of greater throughputs, new frequency spectrums, and evolving satellite and wireless technologies will be disruptive to teleport providers. Successful organizations that will have the staying power must invest and advance today."

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop the smartest connectivity solutions to address customer connectivity needs across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world-class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication's solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com