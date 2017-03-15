GlobeNet Appoints New Executive Chairman & CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of data network services in the Americas, announces two new leadership appointments: that of Erick W. Contag as Executive Chairman, and Eduardo Falzoni as CEO. Mr. Contag and Mr. Falzoni will assume their new roles and responsibilities effective immediately.

Mr. Contag has been with GlobeNet since 2003, and has served as its CEO since 2008; during his tenure the company experienced significant growth, entered new markets, expanded its network infrastructure, and was recognized by the telecoms Industry as an innovator and a leading provider of International services. The transition to Executive Chairman allows for continuity at GlobeNet, and the ability to leverage Contag's strategic expertise.

Mr Falzoni joined Globenet as its Chief Commercial Officer in April 2016, having served in several C-level roles prior to joining the GlobeNet team. With over twenty years in the international telecommunications industry, Mr. Falzoni, in his new role will continue to utilize his expertise in marketing, sales, channel management, business development, strategy and overall company management. Mr Falzoni brings with him vast industry experience including executive positions in the US and Latin America such as CEO of Latin American Nautilus, VP Region Americas for Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Director of Marketing and later Director of Strategy for Telecom Argentina. He has also served on the Board of Directors of several companies.

"I am honored to be named as CEO for GlobeNet, and look forward to continuing our positive direction and growth," comments Eduardo Falzoni. "GlobeNet's comprehensive portfolio of reliable network services, ultra low latency network, and our expert customer support is a winning combination for carriers, service providers, and web-scale companies in which to bolster their network infrastructures and prepare for the future."

Mr Falzoni holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires (ITBA) (Argentina), a post-graduate Degree in Design Engineering from the Eindhoven International Institute (the Netherlands). He also holds a Degree in Business from Universidad de San Andrés (Argentina) and has completed the Management Development Program at IAE, Universidad Austral (Argentina).

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet connects the Americas with an integrated and competitive portfolio of services (Network, IP, IaaS and Security) supported by their award-winning, lowest latency, and most resilient 23,500 kilometers subsea infrastructure that is complemented by an extensive experience and operational know-how.

With leading customer service, GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead. GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II. To learn more about GlobeNet visit www.globenet.net.