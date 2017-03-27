GlobeNet Recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Best Practices Award - Latin American, Carrier of Carriers Services, Company of the Year

Based on its network differentiators, growing portfolio, and strong financial performance, GlobeNet has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Company of the Year Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of data network services in the Americas, announces that it is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Best Practices Award - Latin American, Carrier of Carriers Services, Company of the Year. The award criteria includes driving demand, brand strength, and competitive differentiation in delivering unique value to customers. This three-fold focus, is complemented by an equally rigorous focus on Visionary Innovation & Performance to enhance Customer Impact, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan maintain that in a context of increasing reliance on high-speed connectivity, GlobeNet's unique dual ring-protected approach to submarine cable networks has given the company a distinguished place among carrier of carriers in Latin America. GlobeNet's ability to provide exceptional redundancy and the lowest latency connectivity available in the Atlantic were major factors in the award selection process. With a customer base consisting of all major content and communications service providers and ISPs, the company has been growing steadily. Based on its key network differentiators, its growing portfolio, and strong financial performance, GlobeNet has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Company of the Year Award in the Carrier of Carriers industry.

"We're both thrilled and honored by this prestigious award," states Eduardo Falzoni, CEO at GlobeNet. "The criteria and review process is as thorough as it gets and this award is testimony to the hard work and ultimate successes GlobeNet has had. We're looking forward to continuing our mission to be the best data network provider possible and to bringing the best overall service and value to our customers. The Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year award is tribute to that mission."

To support its evaluation of best practices across multiple business performance categories, Frost & Sullivan employs a customized Decision Support Scorecard. This tool allows its research and consulting teams to objectively analyze performance, according to the key benchmarking criteria, and to assign ratings on that basis. The Decision Support Scorecard is organized by Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact. The research team confirms the veracity of this weighted scorecard through sensitivity analysis, which confirms that small changes to the ratings for a specific criterion do not lead to a significant change in the overall relative rankings of the companies.

To find out more about GlobeNet, please visit www.globenet.net

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet connects the Americas with an integrated and competitive portfolio of services (Network, IP, IaaS and Security) supported by their award-winning, lowest latency, and most resilient 23,500 kilometers subsea infrastructure that is complemented by an extensive experience and operational know-how.

With leading customer service, GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead. GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II. To learn more about GlobeNet visit www.globenet.net.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.