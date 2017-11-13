Globus Maritime Announces Exercise of Warrants

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Globus Maritime Limited (the "Company" or "Globus") ( NASDAQ : GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that an investor holding warrants originally issued pursuant to the Company's February 2017 private placement has elected to exercise its right to purchase 700,000 of the Company's common shares at a price of $1.60 per share.

Athanasios "Thanos" Feidakis, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to have continuous support from our investors. Our main focus remains in strengthening our balance sheet and meeting our operational obligations."

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 dwt and a weighted average age of 9.6 years as of September 30, 2017.