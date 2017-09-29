Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Second Quarter and First Half 2017 Results

SOURCE: Globus Maritime Limited
ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Globus Maritime Limited (the "Company" or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2017 before the market opens in New York on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.
About Globus Maritime Limited
Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571dwt and a weighted average age of 9.3 years as of June 30, 2017.
For further information please contact:Globus Maritime Limited
Athanasios Feidakis
CEO
+30 210 960 8300 a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link - New York
Nicolas Bornozis
+1 212 661 7566 globus@capitallink.com
