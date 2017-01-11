Glympse Brings Next Level Location Sharing Technology to Home IOT with Glympse FamilyMap

Glympse Builds Out Ecosystem with Partners Including Samsung, Logitech, and More

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Glympse, the leading real-time location services platform for consumer, IoT, and enterprise, announces the Glympse FamilyMap, a new feature of the Glympse platform that allows people, things, and services to share location data within a private group. Glympse partners can leverage FamilyMap to provide users a way to view one another from any mobile device, identify favorite places, connected cars, and even chosen third party services and deliveries coming to the home, all together on one dynamic map.

Samsung announced the Glympse FamilyMap integration with the Samsung Family Hub™, which was recently showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week. "Samsung Family Hub 2.0 Refrigerator is designed to help families stay connected and Glympse FamilyMap is a perfect compliment," said Sunggy Koo, VP of Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics. "This new feature will help families plan better through location information, whether it is with each other or arrival information for important third party deliveries and service appointments to the home, all in one place."

FamilyMap: The Glympse Ecosystem and Internet of Things (IoT)

Today, the Glympse ecosystem allows individuals to share location across mobile devices, wearables, and connected cars. With the addition of FamilyMap and private groups, Glympse is not only enhancing its current offering, but extending its location sharing platform to also support IoT devices in the home. Now users can "view" any Glympse sent to the FamilyMap from their Smart Fridge, Smart TV, or Home Assistant, such as Amazon Alexa.

As the location platform for IoT (and Internet of Moving Things [IoMT]) grows, Glympse acts as a hub to connect you with any number of people, products, services, and devices. Whether it's a family member, like your child walking home from school or your spouse driving home from work in their connected car, to a pizza delivery or service technician arrival time, all your location-based information is in one central place.

"The Glympse Platform enhancements designed for IoT make it easier for people to connect and share information on any device at any time," said Bryan Trussel, CEO and co-founder of Glympse. "With the Glympse FamilyMap, we help give families peace of mind with real-time location information about the people and things they care about, whether it's picking up their child from soccer, coordinating a family meet up, or gaining insight into a delivery arrival times."

As the demand for connected experiences in the car continues to grow, communicating with loved ones should be safe and simple. In addition to OEM head-units, Glympse elegantly integrates with many new devices and apps to help remove the temptation to text or reply to the common question of 'where are you?' "When driving, one of the most common distractions is the need to tell someone where you are and when you'll arrive," said Patric Frank, head of new ventures at Logitech. "Glympse is the perfect addition to Logitech's ZeroTouch smart car mounts, allowing the driver to give exact location and ETA without ever touching their phone. The whole family can stay in touch easier and safer."

Glympse FamilyMap and group integrations are being supported by companies like Samsung, Logitech, General Motors, Volvo, Logitech, Garmin, Navdy, GoGo, and Mojio.

The FamilyMap SDK is available for partners to integrate today and will launch with the Glympse mobile app in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about Glympse and FamilyMap, visit glympse.com/2017.

About Glympse

Glympse, the pioneer and global leader in real-time location sharing services for consumer, IoT, and enterprise platforms is the standard in connecting people and brands through the devices they use most. Through its robust platform, Glympse provides a simple way to integrate location sharing across messaging, IoT, auto, navigation and more. From consumer integrations to enterprise, Glympse is giving companies tools to improve user experience and increase engagement through location.

Glympse partners with a wide-variety of top-tier companies for integrations into their products, services and applications. This includes Amazon Echo, ADT, Blackberry, BMW/MINI, Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Ford, Garmin, General Motors, GoGo, Google, IBM iX, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mercedes, Microsoft Dynamics, Pizza Hut, Rogers Communications, Samsung, Verizon, Vodafone, and Volvo. The company is backed by Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, and UMC Capital.