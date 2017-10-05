GMUI's New CEO Releases Letter to Shareholders on its Recent Acquisition and VITA Mobile App Rollout

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Gold Mining USA, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GMUI) today released a letter to shareholders from its new CEO Sean Guerrero providing further detail on GMUI's recent acquisition of an internet marketing/technology company and mobile app VITA. In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company has transitioned to a new management team and will be renamed Vita Mobile Systems and assigned a new ticker symbol in the coming weeks.

The letter is included in its entirety below:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Here at Vita Mobile Systems, we are all very excited about becoming part of GMUI and about the launch of our first app. As Vita Mobile Systems is new to GMUI and its existing shareholders, I want to take this opportunity to tell you a little more about who we are and the value we bring to GMUI post acquisition. I hope you join us in our enthusiasm for the future of the company.

Earlier this year, GMUI acquired Vita Mobile Systems, a privately held internet technology and marketing company focused on digital imaging technology, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. Over the past few months, Vita Mobile Systems' management team has successfully transitioned over to GMUI's leadership, and all day-to-day company operations have been moved to the Vita Mobile Systems' offices. As we await final approval for the company name change and new ticker, I wanted to provide GMUI's shareholders more information about Vita Mobile Systems and share our plans for the next few months.

We are finalizing and preparing to launch our first app, "VITA", on both iOS and Android. The VITA app is an open network social platform that allows users to easily take pictures and videos that organically illustrate, record, and share life's events, creating an authentic immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The purpose of VITA is to allow users to experience events, places, landmarks, and more, from the perspective of the people that are attending, or are physically there. Being a completely open social network platform, is what enables all users to benefit from the full experience of events and places, of which they may not be attending. This veers from many current social media platforms that limit users to only seeing shared content from their closed network of friends. VITA lets the public be the story tellers while empowering millions of users to view life and locations from the eyes of many.

Some current social media apps are starting to introduce location-based content, which validates and strengthens our position. However, those apps have significant limitations, namely their closed network structure as well as social pressures that contribute to heavily filtered media. The current norm for social media users is to post only the best few pictures and videos for more attention and likes within manicured profiles. VITA creates a paradigm shift in how people will consume social media by removing the social pressures associated with today's apps and encouraging users to post all media, good and bad, to fully illustrate what is happening in the world.

A good example of how VITA works is to look at the experience WAZE provides its users. WAZE, an Israeli based startup which was recently acquired by Google for $1.1 billion, relies on crowd-sourced content and updates, allowing users to create and contribute to location based incident reports along the road on an open network platform -- you do not need to build a network of friends to see what's happening around you. You can easily get information on a traffic jam or hazard in your path in real time with the open network. Similarly, VITA allows users to create, contribute to, and experience all kinds of events, places, landmarks and other happenings on a location basis and post both visual and text accounts to those events.

In the future, our artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will be able to utilize all pictures and videos, regardless of quality, to put the pieces together, creating a virtual reality experience for users. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are part of a rapidly growing market that is projected to grow an astounding 57% to about $36 billion in just the next 8 years, according to Grand View Research. We are extremely pleased that Vita Mobile Systems is at the forefront of that growth curve.

Social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat have developed revenue models generating over $100 billion dollars a year while only utilizing 2% of the massive amounts of media content being captured every day. With VITA's ability to utilize 100% of all captured media and location based data, VITA can generate not only traditional revenue opportunities with picture and video page views, but can also capitalize on more profitable, hyper-local advertising as well as 2-D and 3-D augmented reality advertising. Additionally, our algorithms and interpretation of our collection of big data will become extremely valuable assets.

Our VITA app is currently scheduled for launch in the coming months, and we plan to issue regular updates on the company's progress. Additionally, we are in the process of winding down and discontinuing the remaining operations GMUI had in mining. Going forward, GMUI's business will be solely dedicated to Vita Mobile Systems.

Please look for regular updates on the company, and I encourage any shareholders interested in learning more about Vita Mobile Systems and VITA to visit our website (www.vitamobilesystems.com) and reach out to our IR group at ir@vitamobilesystems.com or 949-864-6902.

Best Regards,

Sean Guerrero

CEO

About VITA Mobile Systems (www.vitamobilesystems.com)

VITA Mobile Systems is an app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its first app release, called VITA, makes it easy to illustrate, record and share life's events, creating an immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives. By using a familiar and user friendly map to locate images and videos, users can easily view content as soon as it is created and share their favorites on their regular social media networks. VITA makes viewing life's moments easier, faster, and more engaging.

