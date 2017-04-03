goeasy Announces Two Major Milestones: Expansion of easyfinancial into Quebec and the Expansion of its Lending Services Through easyhome Retail Locations

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians, officially began lending in the province of Quebec through its retail location in Laval and through its online and call center channels. The Company intends to offer its loan products at eleven additional Quebec locations during the coming year. In addition, this week will also mark another major milestone for goeasy as it will begin offering lending products directly through select easyhome retail locations. The initial launch will include 33 easyhome retail locations, with an estimated 100 plus easyhome locations offering easyfinancial lending services by the end of 2017.

"Our commitment to providing everyday people with the chance for a better financial future has never been stronger," said David Ingram, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The introduction of easyfinancial into the Quebec market will now allow us to deliver the same great products and services that we have been offering our customers across the rest of Canada for over 10 years. Additionally, as we continue to deliver against our strategic priority of expanding our easyfinancial footprint, the extension of our lending services through our easyhome retail locations will best serve our customers, building on the direct personal relationships that have always been the core to our business."

These two milestones mark a significant evolution in the history of goeasy. As the Company continues to execute against its aggressive growth plan in 2017, goeasy is well positioned as a leader within the non-prime lending market in Canada. While the focus is on growth, the end game remains the same: to build a business that meets and exceeds the needs of borrowers across the entire non-prime credit spectrum, giving them a chance to return to lower-cost prime lending and gain control of their financial future.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians. Today, goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non‐prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point‐of‐sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease‐to‐own company, offering brand‐name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network of over 200 easyfinancial and 175 easyhome locations across Canada and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol 'GSY'. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.