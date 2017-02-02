goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Webcast

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians, will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Thursday, February 16, 2017. A Press Release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 Time: 11:00am EST Dial-in (local/international toll-free): 416-695-7806 local & 1-888-789-9572 international Passcode: 7006703 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call Webcast: http://investors.goeasy.com/

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast. For questions, media may contact David Ingram, President and CEO or Steve Goertz, CFO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until March 2, 2017 by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode number 3046205.

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians. Today, goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyhome and easyfinancial. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. easyfinancial is the leading provider of alternative financial services, offering consumer loans between $500-$15,000, and is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network of over 175 easyhome and 200 easyfinancial locations across Canada and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol 'GSY'. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.