Going International, Onfleet Platform Manages Last Mile Logistics Delivery Operations for Companies in 50 Countries

One-quarter of Onfleet's customers are now outside the U.S.; driver app and website now available in Spanish and French

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - After building up a strong roster of hundreds of on-demand and eCommerce customers in the U.S., Onfleet today announces that its logistics and route optimization platform has gone international, already adopted by dozens of customers in more than 50 countries. Onfleet's international customers include Eiya App (Mexico), Frichti and Nestor (France), and Lola Market (Spain). To support its business in some of these new markets, Onfleet is making its driver app and website available in Spanish and French. Other international clients include Cellarbrations (alcohol distributor in Australia), AI Tayer Group (Middle Eastern holding company that manages Bloomingdales, Harvey Nichols and Gap) and OrderIn (restaurant delivery in South Africa).

At a time when consumers everywhere are expecting fast, efficient and low-cost deliveries of almost everything, Onfleet's SaaS platform is gaining traction in Europe, Asia and Latin America. eCommerce and on-demand businesses in these markets are using Onfleet to manage all aspects of the complicated last mile delivery process. These customers can track their drivers, dispatch and communicate status updates seamlessly, while utilizing the data to analyze and improve delivery operations, seeing measurable improvements. The newly translated app is a big aid to drivers who may not be fluent in English.

"Over the last year Onfleet has been building out our platform as well as adding many new customers, ranging from startups to enterprises with hundreds of thousands of monthly deliveries, and we're now excited to have a critical mass of international clients using the technology. We are translating our driver apps to better support and expand our customer base in Europe, Latin America and beyond," said Khaled Naim, Onfleet's CEO and Co-Founder. The expanding number of international customers are joining U.S. companies such as Hungry Harvest, GrubMarket, Corovan and UrbanStems which use Onfleet to meet the challenge of last mile delivery.

In Madrid, Lola Market, an online food shopping site that promises to deliver groceries in one hour, has experienced significant savings in operational costs. Luis Pérez del Val Sheriff, Lola Market's founder and CEO, reported, "With the Onfleet application we've been able to scale our business and significantly improve our service. Their analytics help us to detect ways to improve efficiency and provide excellent service, saving us up to 30% in operational costs."

Another customer, Nestor, a food delivery service in Paris, observed that Onfleet has improved the overall customer experience. Said Stéphane Bonanno, Operational Research Engineer at Nestor, "Onfleet's simple and powerful software has enabled Nestor to deliver meals in an average of only 13 minutes. Onfleet really helps improve customer service which is one of Nestor's top priorities."

Onfleet's Product Designer, Ivan Tolmachev, adds, "Onfleet truly believes in providing a delightful experience to the dispatcher, driver, and end customer alike. We spend a lot of time talking to our customers to understand their needs and struggles better, to create an intuitive product that eliminates the complexity in an area that's typically very clunky and cumbersome. It's almost revolutionary. The transformation from spreadsheets and text messaging to the Onfleet cloud-based platform has been incredibly powerful for our customers, allowing them to compete in today's fast-paced on-demand world, and I couldn't be more excited to see our products used all over the world."

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software servicing hundreds of on-demand and scheduled local delivery services in the U.S. and around the world. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API to help businesses dispatch and route efficiently, access comprehensive analytics, and deliver a delightful customer experience. Onfleet is based in San Francisco, California.