Gold Eagle Receives Award of Appreciation from Les Turner ALS Foundation

Efforts Helped Support Fundraising Efforts for Local ALS Research and Patients

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Gold Eagle Co. is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with an award of appreciation by the Les Turner ALS Foundation, a charitable organization devoted to raising funds to support medical research and patient care for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Every year during the month of May, Chicagoans volunteer their time to raise money for the foundation to help fund research, patient services and provide ongoing education about ALS. For the past several years, Gold Eagle has served as the foundation's warehouse and distribution center in connection with its annual tag days and helps to store and distribute the collection containers and materials to each volunteer team.

"It has been a true pleasure to help support the Les Turner ALS Foundation and we are incredibly honored to receive this award of appreciation," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "While we as a company are passionate about our business, giving back to the local community has always been a top priority across our organization, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Les Turner ALS Foundation for many years to come."

The Les Turner ALS Foundation was founded in 1977 and is the largest independent organization raising funds for ALS research and patient care. Through the donations received from the Chicago community, the foundation is able to provide a range of programs to ALS patients and support research and patient services at Northwestern Medical School and Northwestern Hospital.

To learn more about Gold Eagle and its brands, please visit www.goldeagle.com.

About Gold Eagle Co.

Founded in 1932, Gold Eagle® Co. is a family owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award winning line up of products includes STA-BIL®, 303® Products, TriNova®, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK® Treatments, ALUMASEAL®, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!® and DieselPower!® Diesel Additives.

For more information please visit www.goldeagle.com.

