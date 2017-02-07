Gold Intersections up to 5.37 gpt Au over 14 m at Maude Lake Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX:GMX)(FRANKFURT:G1MN)(STUTTGART:G1MN)(BERLIN:G1MN)(MUNICH:G1MN)(XETRA:G1MN)(OTCQX:GLBXF) is pleased to inform shareholders that RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RJX.A)(OTC:RJKAF) has received assays from four holes (578 m) of its 5,000 m drill program at Globex's Maude Lake Gold Property, northeast of Matheson, Ontario. The Maude Lake property is under option to RJK for annual cash payments of $250,000 per year adjusted for inflation and a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR), 1% of which may be purchased for $2,000,000. Once production is achieved, the GMR may not be less than $250,000 per annum.

In a press release dated February 7, 2017, RJK announced the following results from drill holes at the "5 Zone".

Hole From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m)* Gold (gpt) RJK17-01 74.40 77.7 3.30 2.10 119.90 121.8 1.90 11.82 Including 119.90 120.4 0.50 36.84 And 121.25 121.8 0.55 5.95 RJK17-02 98.50 101.0 2.50 9.05 Including 98.50 99.4 0.90 5.88 And 99.40 100.3 0.90 17.42 RJK17-04 89.00 103.0 14.00 5.37 Including 89.00 90.0 1.00 12.49 And 98.00 103.0 5.00 9.86 RJK17-03 was drilled to test adjacent stratigraphy and contained no significant values.

*True widths are unknown.

Globex is pleased with the results of the first phase of drilling which "was successful in further defining the 5 Zone".

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

