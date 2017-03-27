The Gold Report Examines How Dataram Is Set to Transform Itself with Acquisition of U.S. Gold Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Dataram Corp.'s ( NASDAQ : DRAM) plans to acquire U.S. Gold Corp. to diversify its business would give it access to potentially high-growth mining projects in Nevada and Wyoming.

Dataram Corp., which has been in the IT memory business, intends to acquire U.S. Gold Corp. as part of its strategy for business diversification and growth through acquisition. The company stated in its March 9 news release that the "natural resources segment represented a market opportunity that would diversify the Company's business model and thereby potentially mitigate risk associated with focusing on one industry."

U.S. Gold Corp. is advancing the Keystone project on the Cortez Trend in Nevada and the Copper King project in Wyoming. Last year exploration geologist Dave Mathewson joined U.S. Gold as vice president and head of exploration. Mathewson is credited with discovering the Tess, Northwest Rain, Saddle and South Emigrant deposits when he was head of Newmont Mining's Nevada exploration team. His work also led to the consolidation of the Railroad-Pinion district and the North Bullion and Bald Mountain discoveries when he was at Gold Standard Ventures.

Dave Moylan, Dataram's chairman and CEO, said of Mathewson, "Dave is a strong addition to the U.S. Gold team and brings more than 35 years of exploration experience in Nevada. He is a well-known and respected exploration geologist who is credited with many discoveries, and one of a handful of world-class geologists that historically finds new gold deposits."

