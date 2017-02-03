The Gold Report Examines How Pershing Gold Is Laser-Focused on Restarting Relief Canyon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Pershing Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ : PGLC) (TSX: PGLC) has been going full speed ahead to advance the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, leading some analysts to speculate that production could begin by the end of the year.

Pershing Gold has been working swiftly to advance the Relief Canyon project in Pershing County, Nevada. The company announced that its focus is on the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) and restart of the mine. Stephen D. Alfers, Pershing's president, CEO and executive chairman, stated, "Early this year the Company plans to publish a third-party Pre-Feasibility Study on Relief Canyon. This study is expected to continue to bolster the confidence in the Relief Canyon project."

Analyst Heiko Ihle of Rodman & Renshaw noted in a Jan. 10 research report that Pershing continues to "aggressively advance the Relief Canyon Project, which we feel should enter production during 4Q17. We continue to expect the firm to release a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project during 1Q17, and think the economic analysis should pave the way towards a positive production decision shortly thereafter."

