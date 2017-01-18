The Gold Report Examines How the Slivovo Gold Study Points to Further Exploration at Avrupa Minerals' JV

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - The Slivovo Gold Project Study that Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AVU) received from its JV partner recommends further exploration to increase the size of the deposit.

Company included in article: Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Avrupa Minerals announced that it had received the Slivovo Gold Project Study from its JV partner, Byrnecut International Ltd., in a statement released on Jan. 13. According to the company, "The study contains detailed geological, geochemical, and geophysical information about the Slivovo gold deposit, as well as chapters covering environmental, social, metallurgical, mining, infrastructure and surface facilities, waste management, capital costs, and other studies."

Byrnecut has earned into 85% of the joint venture by delivering the report on the Kosovo project; it spent an estimated EUR4 million on the project. Avrupa noted that "since the start of the joint venture in April 2014, Avrupa and Byrnecut have made a gold discovery at Slivovo, calculated an initial NI 43-101 indicated resource estimate, and produced an extensive study of the deposit. As expected, the Slivovo Study advises that further exploration, particularly drilling, is necessary to increase the size of the Slivovo gold deposit."

