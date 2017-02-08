The Gold Report Examines How Trevali Is in Position to Benefit from Strong Zinc Fundamentals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF) is transitioning to an owner-operator model at its Caribou zinc mine in New Brunswick, Canada, and analysts note that the company is positioned to take advantage of strong zinc fundamentals.

Trevali Mining announced on Feb. 1 that it is becoming an owner-operator at its Caribou zinc and is investing in a new mining fleet at the mine. The company stated that it "has committed to an approximately Cdn$20-million investment through a new partnership with Sandvik Mining to supply and maintain a full fleet of mining equipment for Caribou Mine operations. Trevali will operate and manage all aspects of the underground mining operation and Sandvik will be responsible and accountable for the maintenance of the fleet."

Analyst Joseph Gallucci of Dundee Capital Partners stated in a Feb. 1 research report that "moving to an owner-operator model is a positive move for TV... investing in their own fleet and moving away from contract mining should lead to cost savings at the mining operation." He also stated that replacing the current mining equipment "with new machinery and improved technology should lead to better operational efficiencies as well."

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trevali on Feb. 1, rating the company as an "Outperform." Analyst Alex Terentiew wrote, "Over the past seven years, Trevali has worked to put its Santander (H2/13) and Caribou (2015) mines into production, maintaining its objective of remaining a zinc-focused miner, providing investors with exposure to a rise in zinc prices that it expected to materialize... it was not until the H2/16 that zinc prices notably began to improve, positioning current shareholders to participate in a significant rise in cash flow."

