The Gold Report Examines How Trevali's Purchase of Zinc Assets from Glencore Extend Its Reach Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF) has added a portfolio of zinc assets to its already impressive resource list with the purchase of Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines.

Trevali Mining announced on March 13 its agreement to purchase a portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore International, "which includes "80% interest in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, an effective 39% interest in the Gergarub project in Namibia and an option to acquire 100% interest in the Heath Steele property in Canada."

The acquisitions extend Trevali's zinc reach globally, adding mines in Africa to its ongoing operations in Canada at Caribou and in Peru at Santander.

