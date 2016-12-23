The Gold Report Examines How an Uptick in Brucejack Resource Estimates Bodes Well for Pretium Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Upward revision of gold reserves estimates at Pretium Resources Inc.' (TSX: PVG) ( NYSE : PVG) Valley of the Kings deposit, along with announcement of a management change, caught the attention of a handful of analysts, who offered their takes on future development of the Brucejack mine.

Company included in article: Pretium Resources Inc.

On Dec. 15, Pretium Resources released an updated reserves estimate for its flagship Brucejack project in northern British Columbia. "Proven Mineral Reserves in the Valley of the Kings increased to 1.6 million ounces gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 14.5 grams per tonne gold), which is sufficient for the first three years of mine life. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves in the Valley of the Kings increased to 8.1 million ounces gold (15.6 million tonnes grading 16.1 grams per tonne gold)," the company reported.

Pretium also noted that it was on schedule for mill and mine commissioning in mid-2017; the company expects to begin commercial gold production in 2017.

Continue reading this interview: An Uptick in Brucejack Resource Estimates Bodes Well for Pretium Resources

About Streetwise Reports/ The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Pretium Resources Inc. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: An Uptick in Brucejack Resource Estimates Bodes Well for Pretium Resources