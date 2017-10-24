Gold Resource Corporation Reports 2017 Alta Gracia Exploration Drill Results, Including 1.29 Meters Grading 4.33 G/T Gold and 1,710 G/T Silver

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) ( NYSE MKT : GORO) (the "Company") today announced drill highlights from its 2017 Alta Gracia drill program located in its Oaxaca Mining Unit, Mexico. Drill highlights include 1.29 meters grading 4.33 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 1,710 g/t silver, and 1.47 meters grading 2.29 g/t gold and 708 g/t silver. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $110 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

The Alta Gracia property, which hosts the Mirador Mine, is located approximately 16 kilometers north west of the Company's Aguila Project. The 2017 Alta Gracia surface drill campaign tested four primary vein structures which outcrop at the surface.

Alta Gracia Drill Highlights include (m = meters, g/t = grams per tonne) (see full table below):

Hole # 417006 0.23m of 5.17 g/t gold, 2,990 g/t silver Hole # 417009 1.06m of 1.36 g/t gold, 453 g/t silver Hole # 417030 1.47m of 2.29 g/t gold, 708 g/t silver incl. 0.51m of 6.11 g/t gold, 1,930 g/t silver Hole # 417034 3.83m of 1.13 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver incl. 0.71m of 4.24 g/t gold, 256 g/t silver Hole # 417036 0.98m of 0.69 g/t gold, 1,030 g/t silver Hole # 417038 1.29m of 4.33 g/t gold, 1,710 g/t silver incl. 0.59m of 8.46 g/t gold, 3,280 g/t silver Hole # 417040 1.72m of 1.40 g/t gold, 820 g/t silver incl. 0.46m of 1.10 g/t gold, 1,445 g/t silver Hole # 417041 0.77m of 1.13 g/t gold, 690 g/t silver incl. 0.33m of 2.59 g/t gold, 1,215 g/t silver

The 2017 Alta Gracia drill program intercepted multiple parallel high-grade gold and silver veins. The primary four vein structures were targeted for drilling because of the presence of numerous historic underground workings that previously exploited high-grade gold and silver. The 2017 drill targets were generated from previous drilling by the Company, as well as numerous chip sampling from underground workings. The data obtained from this year's drill program will be used to generate new drill targets for follow up in 2018, with a goal of defining additional mineralization to support future mining operations in conjunction with the Mirador Mine.

Mr. Barry Devlin, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "Our 2017 drill campaign at Alta Gracia was a success on many levels. We continue to see elevated levels of gold and silver in multiple drill holes at Alta Gracia. Not only did our exploration efforts intercept all four targeted primary veins, but also discovered multiple new unnamed mineralized veins. We look forward to returning to Alta Gracia in 2018 with another drill program to build on our 2017 drill success."

The Alta Gracia property is one of six potential high-grade gold and silver properties in the Company's Oaxaca Mining Unit, which includes over 684 square kilometers in southern Mexico. The Mirador Mine is the Company's second operating mine, which began production in mid-2017.

2017 DRILL RESULTS SUMMARY Hole # Angle Vein From Interval Au Ag deg Meters Meters g/t g/t 417006 -45 Vein 46.73 1.07 0.37 114 Vein 71.38 0.23 5.17 2,990 Victoria 78.64 0.45 0.64 367 417009 -46 Vein 23.19 1.06 1.36 453 Vein 132.53 0.15 1.45 464 Vein 150.21 0.55 1.64 132 Vein 178.53 0.13 1.60 170 417010 -44 Vein 17.43 1.05 0.43 165 incl. 17.84 0.26 1.31 531 Vein 28.94 2.01 0.53 98 incl. 30.50 0.45 1.74 128 417016 -4 Vein 115.75 0.11 0.35 274 417018 -35 Vein 65.02 0.24 0.23 224 Huaje 1 73.33 0.24 0.48 306 Vein 84.79 0.55 0.54 557 Vein 121.66 0.21 0.51 527 417019 -36 Huaje 1 76.36 0.29 0.30 276 Vein 108.47 0.20 0.79 554 417022 -19 Vein 66.04 0.10 0.33 259 Vein 100.18 0.12 0.42 705 417023 -31 Vein 63.17 0.58 0.45 399 Vein 91.04 0.22 0.80 295 Huaje 1 201.79 0.25 0.98 268 417024 -27 Huaje 3 66.21 0.21 0.27 255 Vein 74.73 0.16 0.44 493 417027 -53 Vein 54.33 0.27 2.41 3 417030 -32 Vein 93.63 1.47 2.29 708 incl. 93.63 0.51 6.11 1,930 Vein 108.06 0.98 0.62 355 417031 -17 Vein 42.28 0.72 0.94 311 incl. 42.28 0.32 2.00 620 417032 -1 Vein 21.30 2.35 0.30 132 incl. 22.95 0.70 0.23 237 Jarillas 2 127.86 1.76 0.12 158 incl. 128.15 0.67 0.14 221 417034 4 Vein 22.23 3.83 1.13 194 incl. 22.23 0.71 4.24 256 417035 -37 Vein 89.70 1.98 0.49 212 incl. 90.51 0.40 1.15 334 417036 -15 Pitayos 2 15.34 2.89 0.34 106 Vein 145.68 0.98 0.69 1,030 Vein 161.77 0.63 0.72 203 incl. 161.77 0.17 2.36 674 417037 -25 Vein 8.38 1.42 0.39 145 Victoria NE 75.85 0.95 0.50 400 incl. 76.42 0.38 0.52 768 Vein 107.40 0.25 0.45 317 Vein 121.93 0.20 0.77 475 Vein 137.00 0.42 0.65 307 417038 1 Vein 1.19 0.41 0.78 202 Vein 7.45 2.65 0.34 150 incl. 7.45 0.39 0.50 336 incl. 9.77 0.33 1.94 636 Victoria NE 75.82 1.29 4.33 1,710 incl. 75.82 0.59 8.46 3,280 417039 -16 Vein 14.63 0.24 0.22 553 Vein 134.70 0.40 0.54 192 Vein 138.18 0.88 0.12 137 417040 -41 Vein 87.34 0.41 0.14 513 Vein 114.66 0.29 0.48 229 San Juan 184.12 1.72 1.40 820 incl. 185.38 0.46 1.10 1,445 417041 -14 Victoria 72.56 0.77 1.13 690 incl. 73.00 0.33 2.59 1,215 Vein 96.55 0.39 4.30 343 417044 -32 Vein 1.70 0.75 0.86 339 incl. 2.10 0.35 1.54 622 Assays by ALS, Vancouver, BC Canada. Meters downhole, not true width

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has 56,891,484 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned $110 million back to shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.Goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.