Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $0.08 per Share, Maintains 2017 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company or GRC") reported production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 of 6,465 ounces of gold and 392,153 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $31.1 million in net revenue and $4.6 million in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $110 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Q3 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

$4.6 million net income, or $0.08 per share

$31.1 million net sales

6,465 gold ounces produced

392,153 silver ounces produced

$2 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)

$639 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold

$18.0 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,707 per precious metal gold ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$15.8 million cash and cash equivalents

Overview of Q3 2017 Results

Gold Resource Corporation's Aguila Project sold 10,573 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $2 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,289 per ounce gold and $17.00 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded net income of $4.6 million, or $0.08 per share. The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $15.8 million.

Production totals for the first nine months of 2017 included 18,908 ounces of gold, 1,217,713 ounces of silver, 804 tonnes of copper, 3,583 tonnes of lead and 11,447 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2017 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 5 percent production of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces.

* Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production and Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

Production and Sales Statistics Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Milled Tonnes Milled (1) 114,678 113,945 329,798 331,423 Tonnes Milled per Day (2) 1,346 1,278 1,282 1,269 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 2.09 1.86 2.10 2.36 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 117 128 125 146 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.35 0.24 0.32 0.31 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.73 1.18 1.44 1.18 Average Zinc Grade (%) 5.04 3.45 4.19 3.71 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 84 89 85 90 Average Silver Recovery (%) 91 92 92 92 Average Copper Recovery (%) 72 78 76 77 Average Lead Recovery (%) 73 74 75 72 Average Zinc Recovery (%) 80 82 83 84 Mill production (before payable metal deductions) (3) Gold (ozs.) 6,465 6,066 18,908 22,540 Silver (ozs.) 392,153 431,335 1,217,713 1,437,975 Copper (tonnes) 291 213 804 777 Lead (tonnes) 1,449 1,000 3,583 2,847 Zinc (tonnes) 4,628 3,232 11,447 10,306 Payable metal sold Gold (ozs.) 5,672 6,683 17,521 21,096 Silver (ozs.) 371,754 410,337 1,121,870 1,337,668 Copper (tonnes) 328 200 769 739 Lead (tonnes) 1,389 893 3,299 2,629 Zinc (tonnes) 4,326 2,480 9,452 8,503 Average metal prices realized (4) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,289 1,339 1,262 1,271 Silver ($ per oz.) 17.00 20.79 17.33 17.45 Copper ($ per tonne) 6,341 4,791 6,042 4,577 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,349 1,908 2,293 1,808 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,936 2,421 2,790 2,012 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces produced (mill production) (3) Gold Ounces 6,465 6,066 18,908 22,540 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 5,172 6,697 16,722 19,741 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 11,637 12,763 35,630 42,281 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 5,672 6,683 17,521 21,096 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,901 6,371 15,411 18,364 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 10,573 13,054 32,932 39,460 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 1,709 $ 1,287 $ 1,353 $ 1,152 Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 2 $ 623 $ 181 $ 511 Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 639 $ 757 $ 664 $ 765 Total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 756 $ 902 $ 768 $ 919

(1) For the third quarter of 2017 and 2016 and first nine months of 2017 and 2016, this includes 2,108, 11,459, 42,079, and 38,764 tonnes, respectively of open pit ore. (2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. (3) Mill production represents metal contained in concentrates produced at the mill, which is before payable metal deductions are levied by the buyer of our concentrates. Payable metal deduction quantities are defined in our contracts with the buyer of our concentrates and represent an estimate of metal contained in the concentrates which the buyer deducts from payment. There are inherent limitations and differences in the sampling method and assaying of estimated metal contained in concentrates that are shipped, and those contained metal estimates are derived from sampling methods and assaying throughout the mill production process. We monitor these differences to ensure that precious metal mill production quantities are materially correct. (4) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. (5) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to total mine cost of sales, which is the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Measures in the Company's most recently filed 10-Q.

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, its financial condition at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. The summary data as of September 30, 2017 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2016 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,832 $ 14,166 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,831 3,307 Accounts receivable 3,664 630 Inventories, net 9,890 8,946 Income tax receivable, net 1,025 626 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,822 1,587 Total current assets 36,064 29,262 Property, plant and mine development, net 79,447 70,059 Deferred tax assets, net 18,645 17,580 Other non-current assets 945 1,542 Total assets $ 135,101 $ 118,443 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,883 $ 5,383 Loan payable, current 562 - Mining royalty taxes payable 1,222 2,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,165 1,526 Total current liabilities 12,832 8,942 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 2,790 2,425 Loan payable, long-term 1,789 - Total liabilities 17,411 11,367 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 56,891,484 and 56,566,874 shares outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 57 57 Additional paid-in capital 114,211 112,034 Retained earnings 10,477 2,040 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884 ) (5,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 ) (1,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 117,690 107,076 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 135,101 $ 118,443

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales, net $ 31,122 $ 21,367 $ 76,849 $ 64,968 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 16,122 12,767 39,634 34,570 Depreciation and amortization 3,762 3,189 10,271 9,049 Reclamation and remediation 37 48 101 139 Total mine cost of sales 19,921 16,004 50,006 43,758 Mine gross profit 11,201 5,363 26,843 21,210 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,950 2,027 5,437 5,875 Exploration expenses 1,457 881 3,415 2,027 Other expense (income), net 110 74 1,183 (1,170 ) Total costs and expenses 3,517 2,982 10,035 6,732 Income before income taxes 7,684 2,381 16,808 14,478 Provision for income taxes 3,103 787 6,987 6,479 Net income $ 4,581 $ 1,594 $ 9,821 $ 7,999 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,888,115 55,781,382 56,841,897 54,994,430 Diluted 57,455,805 57,597,392 57,617,030 55,589,307

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,821 $ 7,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes 3,033 250 Depreciation and amortization 10,602 9,343 Stock-based compensation 877 997 Other operating adjustments 392 (531 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,034 ) (2,092 ) Inventories (945 ) (657 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 958 1,203 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,319 (2,774 ) Mining royalty and income taxes payable/receivable (1,556 ) 3,690 Other noncurrent assets 36 64 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,503 17,492 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20,382 ) (12,637 ) Proceeds from the sale of equity investments - 749 Other investing activities (265 ) (315 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,647 ) (12,203 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 391 Dividends paid (852 ) (818 ) Repayment of loan payable (46 ) - Repayment of capital leases (21 ) (606 ) Net cash used in financing activities (919 ) (1,033 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (271 ) (13 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,666 4,243 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,166 12,822 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,832 $ 17,065 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 2,764 $ 256 Non-cash investing activities: Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures $ 510 $ (2,764 ) Equipment purchased through loan payable 2,397 - Equipment purchased under capital lease 21 300 Common stock issued for the acquisition of mineral rights $ 1,300 $ 13,910

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 56,891,484 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned over $110 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.Goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.