Gold Resource Corporation Voluntarily Suspends Operations For Up To 48 Hours Following Two Recent Accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Gold Resource Corporation ( NYSE MKT : GORO) (the "Company") is saddened to report that an employee was fatally injured at its Arista Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico on January 29, 2017. The accident involved the operation of heavy equipment inside the mine.

The Company has voluntarily suspended mining and milling operations and expects to allow up to 48 hours before resuming operations to provide time to review and strengthen safety policies, procedures and protocols at all operations. Investigations by both the Company and the government into the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently underway.

This accident follows a recent unrelated fatality of a worker employed by a narrow-vein mine contractor at the Arista Mine as a result of a ground fall event. The Company and the contractor immediately notified governmental authorities following the first accident, and the authorities' initial investigation concluded there was no wrong-doing on the part of the Company or the worker.

"We are deeply saddened by these two tragic accidents," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Gold Resource Corporation. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the miners and their families. We will continue to work to provide the safest environment possible for our employees and contractors at all Company projects and although the causes of these accidents are unrelated, we have chosen to take some time to review and strengthen our safety protocols prior to resuming operations."

