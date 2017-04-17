SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Stars aligned for Golden Arrow when Chinchillas was ready to move to production and the company only had to look 18 miles down the road to Silver Standard's Pirquitas mine and its established production facility.

Included in this article is: Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRG) ( FRANKFURT : GAC) ( OTCQB : GARWF)

On March 31, Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRG) ( FRANKFURT : GAC) ( OTCQB : GARWF) and Silver Standard Resources Inc. announced they would be forming a 75%-25% joint venture that will combine the Chinchillas project and the Pirquitas mine. In an April 12 webcast, Grosso describes the circumstances leading to Golden Arrow and Silver Standard joining forces.

Byron King, in the April 11 issue of Gold Speculator, highlighted that he had added Golden Arrow's stock to his own portfolio because of the agreement with Silver Standard. King noted that in addition to Chinchillas, "Golden Arrow holds a variety of precious metal ore deposits in Argentina. Overall, there are several different pathways to development.

Continue reading this article: Golden Arrow and Silver Standard Join Forces in Argentina

About Streetwise Reports - The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Golden Arrow Resources Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Golden Arrow and Silver Standard Join Forces in Argentina