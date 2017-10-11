Golden Arrow Announces New Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE:GRG)(FRANKFURT:G6A)(OTCQB:GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alfred Hills has joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Alf Hills has over 35 years of international mine evaluation, development and operational experience. From 2006 to 2013, he was the CEO and a director of Kobex Minerals Inc. and its predecessor company, International Barytex Resources. Prior to that he spent 26 years with the Placer Dome group. He was involved in the development of the CIM Best Practice Guidelines for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates. Mr. Hills is registered as a Professional Engineer and is a graduate of the University of British Columbia in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering.

Mr. Hills was also appointed to represent the Company's interests on the board of Puna Operations Inc., a joint venture with SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc.). Please refer to the news release dated May 31, 2017 on the Company's website for additional details of this transaction.

Taylor Thoen has stepped down from her role as director and the Company would like to thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in the future.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is currently focused on its Chinchillas Silver Project located in the mining-friendly Province of Jujuy, Argentina. Exploration has progressed rapidly since the acquisition of the project in late 2011. The innovative transaction announced October 1st, 2015 positions the Company to maximize shareholder value by fast-tracking Chinchillas to production and becoming a 25% owner of the Pirquitas silver mine.

