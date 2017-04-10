Golden Arrow to Host Investor Update Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE:GRG)(FRANKFURT:GAC)(OTCQB:GARWF), "Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will hold a live webcast and investor update conference call on April 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm Eastern / 10:00 am Pacific. All interested parties are invited to participate.

The following management from Golden Arrow will be available to answer emailed questions during the webcast:

Joseph Grosso, Executive Chairman, CEO & President,

Brian McEwen PGeol., VP Exploration & Development

Nikolaos Cacos, M.I.M., Director and Vice President, Corporate Development

Golden Arrow is managed by Grosso Group, a private management company founded in 1993.

About TSX Venture 50™

The TSX Venture 50™ are the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of the five major industry sectors - mining, oil & gas, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume and analyst coverage. All data was as of December 31, 2016.

About Grosso Group:

Grosso Group Management Ltd. is a private management company founded in 1993, recognized as a leading pioneer of mineral exploration in South America. The group operates with the objective of creating investor value through the growth of the publicly listed member companies, which include: Golden Arrow Resources Corp., Blue Sky Uranium Corp., and Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is currently focused on its Chinchillas Silver Project located in the mining-friendly Province of Jujuy, Argentina. Exploration has progressed rapidly since the acquisition of the project in late 2011. The innovative transaction announced October 1st 2015, positions the Company to maximize shareholder value by fast-tracking Chinchillas to production and becoming a 25% owner of the Pirquitas silver mine.

Golden Arrow was recognized as a TSX Venture 50™ company in 2017. TSX Venture 50™ is a trademark of TSX Inc. and is used under license.

