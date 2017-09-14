Golden Dawn Signs Agency Agreement with First Berlin Securities Brokerage

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Wolf Wiese, CEO of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOM) ( FRANKFURT : 3G8A) ( OTC PINK : GDMRF) (the "Company" or "Golden Dawn"), announces that it has recently signed an agency agreement with First Berlin Securities Brokerage. First Berlin is a fully licenced Broker serving primarily international institutional clients.

First Berlin is located in Berlin, Germany. Their front desk for capital market transactions specializes in block trades for clients and their brokerage offers a full-service platform for experienced investors in the German micro and small cap market. First Berlin Equity Research provides independent equity research and market intelligence to banks, asset managers and other institutional investors on small and micro-cap companies in a variety of sectors.

First Berlin will guide the Company to suitable institutional and qualified investors, primarily in the Eurozone jurisdictions.

The Company has obtained a Legal Entity Identification (LEI) Number, required by all entities trading in the Eurozone public markets as of Jan, 2018. Click on link below for details.

https://www.gmeiutility.org/actions/RecordDetails/viewRecordDetails/636650307726375152/

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

Wolf Wiese, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, any person in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company is able to obtain any government or other regulatory approvals required to complete the private placement and the Company's planned exploration activities, that the Company is able to complete the private placement, that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis and that actual results of exploration activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, that the private placement will not be completed, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management and that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required government approvals or be unable to procure required equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.