Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Increased Sales Activity in Oregon Market

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") ( CSE : GLH) ( OTCQB : GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to provide an update on business activity in the Oregon market.

Sales have picked up so far in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of the introduction of GLH's Golden Gold Label Reserve product line, new Private Stash brand strain flavors, and branded Golden flower products. Launched in dispensaries across Oregon, Gold Label Reserve and the new Private Stash strain varieties are targeted at recreational customers looking for pure solvent-free and high potency cannabis oil products. The branded Golden flower products focus on meeting growing consumer demand for high quality full flower pre-rolled joints.

Don Robinson, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings, commented, "The increase in sales that we have experienced so far in 2017 in Oregon is a direct result of our new product program and the fact that our products have been well received in the market and are being stocked on dispensary store shelves across Oregon. Moreover, after a difficult fourth quarter of 2016 across the entire Oregon market, we believe that we have recovered faster than others because of the forward planning initiatives we put into place earlier last year that have positioned us for the growth that we're experiencing."

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

