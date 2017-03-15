Golden Leaf Holdings to Present at Upcoming Session of Viridian Cannabis Investment Summit in New York City

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") ( CSE : GLH) ( CSE : GLH.CN) ( CNSX : GLH) ( OTCQB : GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce it will present at the upcoming Viridian Cannabis Investment Summit taking place at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Golden Leaf Holdings Chief Executive Officer Don Robinson will present at this event.

Entitled "Cultural Diversity in the Cannabis Industry", this private event will explore opportunities to bring cultural diversity into the cannabis industry by educating and inspiring a more diverse group of professionals to get involved. Cannabis legalization is continuing throughout the U.S. and the world, spearheading the growth of a multi-billion-dollar market. Yet, the industry in general lacks cultural diversity among its entrepreneurs, investors, and workforce.

Viridian's Cultural Diversity in Cannabis event will present industry-leading companies, executives, investors, and thought leaders from a variety of cultural backgrounds who will discuss why and how they entered the cannabis industry. Presentations and panel discussions will be followed by networking sessions so that all participants will have the opportunity to meet and engage.

For more information on this session of the Viridian Cannabis Investment Series, please click here.

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining, and selling cannabis oil.

