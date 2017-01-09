Golden Leaf Holdings Receives Approvals for Recreational Retailer, Processor and Wholesaler Licenses

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") ( CSE : GLH) ( OTCQB : GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, today announced that the Company received its OLCC (Oregon Liquor Control Commission) recreational processor and wholesaler licenses for its Portland-based facility leased in Multnomah County, and received approval for its recreational retailer license for the Left Coast Connection dispensary. Approvals were received within the time frames discussed in previously issued Company press releases.

Recreational Licensing and Product Sales Updates

GLH received its OLCC recreational processor license for its Portland-based facility leased in Multnomah County. As previously announced, in order to extract and sell under a processor license, the Company has to receive a license and regulatory approval from both the OLCC and the City of Portland. GLH is now waiting for the approval from the City of Portland and is contingent upon receiving the required licensing and permits. The Company expects to receive approval from the City of Portland within the next two months.

To move forward with launching branded oil products into the recreational market as soon as possible, GLH is working with a licensed recreational contract manufacturer to produce cannabis oil. The Company will package and distribute this cannabis oil under its newly acquired recreational wholesaler license approved by the OLCC and the City of Portland. The wholesaler license allows GLH to source products from licensed recreational growers and processors and distribute them to dispensaries licensed to operate in the recreational market. GLH anticipates beginning to sell these products next month.

The Company also received approval for its recreational retailer license from both the OLCC and City of Portland for the Left Coast Connection dispensary. This license allows the dispensary to participate and sell in Oregon's recreational marketplace.

Edibles Sales Update

In addition, to compete in the cannabis infused edibles market, GLH is exploring a potential opportunity to obtain an OLCC license to begin manufacturing edibles in connection with leasing space from an already licensed recreational edibles kitchen. The objective is to leverage this commissary style kitchen space with the expectation of launching branded edible products by Q2 2017.

Industry Leadership and Regulatory Change

GLH and other cannabis industry partners are taking the lead in working with state regulators to address continuing challenges with the full launch of the recreational retail market in Oregon, including the most stringent pesticide testing rules of any regulated cannabis market in the U.S. The Company anticipates that many of the challenges confronted will be reviewed and inputs from industry leaders evaluated during the Oregon Legislative Assembly session beginning in February 2017.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

