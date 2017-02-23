Golden Leaf Launches New Golden Gold Label Reserve Product Line

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") ( CSE : GLH) ( OTCQB : GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Golden Gold Label Reserve product line, new Private Stash brand strain flavors, and branded Golden full flower pre-roll joints. Launching in dispensaries across Oregon, Gold Label Reserve and the new Private Stash strain varieties are targeted at medical and recreational customers looking for pure solvent-free and high potency cannabis oil products. The Golden pre-roll joints focus on meeting growing consumer demand for high quality pre-rolled joints.

The new product launch provides GLH with the opportunity to take advantage of the growing recreational market and capture larger market share. Don Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf Holdings, commented, "The introduction of the Gold Label Reserve product line, new Private Stash products and branded Golden pre-roll joints allows us to continue building out our differentiated brand portfolio targeting relevant consumer segments in the market. We expect that the new products will fill an unmet gap in the recreational marketplace and support increased cannabis oil sales."

Designed to capture the attention of retail customers, Gold Label Reserve features premium packaging and premium cannabis oil distillate available in strain specific varieties that comes filled in an innovative glass and stainless steel vape cartridge. Cannabis is hand selected for the highest quality oil production. The solvent-free oil product aims to deliver an authentic and consistent strain flavor experience every time.

The Private Stash distillate product line delivers consumers with a higher THC experience than Gold Label Reserve. It is available in a variety of terpene infused, strain specific varieties including Sativa, Indica and Hybrid. GLH's Golden branded pre-roll joints are crafted out of high quality, full flower and natural rolling papers. With an elegant pre-roll joint design and branded packaging, the product is focused on elevating the consumer's cannabis joint experience.

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

