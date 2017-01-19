Golden Leaf to Present on Cannabis Investor Webcast on January 26, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") ( CSE : GLH) ( OTCQB : GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that it will be a presenting company on the upcoming Cannabis Investor Webcast. The Webcast is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 26, and GLH is scheduled to present from 2pm ET to 2:45pm ET.

Don Robinson, CEO of GLH, commented, "Based upon my more than 30 years' experience in management and leadership in the consumer packaged goods and hospitality industries, including executive positions at Mars, Inc., one of the leading confectionary brands companies in the world, I believe that cannabis, just like the food industry, will become a business dominated by brands. We look forward to participating in this webinar and presenting Golden Leaf's strategy to become the leading consumer-driven cannabis company focused on wellness solutions that are grounded in science and research that leverages our differentiated brand portfolio to deliver superior consumer value."

The Cannabis Investor Webcast is held monthly and features live presentations and Q&A sessions by CEOs and CFOs of privately-held and publicly-traded cannabis companies. The Webcast is a day-long live event with visual, audio, and PowerPoint presentations via the GoToWebinar platform. Members of the audience can virtually attend all presentations or join in on the few that interest them the most. Members are encouraged to ask the presenter questions to promote investor relations and interaction. All presentations are recorded and accessible on Cannabis Investor Webcast's YouTube channel.

You can register for this Webcast by visiting http://www.cannawebcast.com/ and clicking the "Attend" button at the top of the page or by clicking here.

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operation, expectations of gross sales, the opinions or beliefs of management, and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the Adult Use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.