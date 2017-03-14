Golden Predator Completes $17.25 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) -

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GPY) ( OTCQX : NTGSF) (the "Company" or "Golden Predator") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering, including exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 7,187,500 Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.60 per Common Share and 3,108,450 flow-through Class A common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $1.85 per Flow-Through Share were sold for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,250,633. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated February 23, 2017 among Clarus Securities Inc. as lead underwriter, GMP Securities L.P. (together, the "Underwriters") and the Company. The Company paid a 6.9% commission and also issued 251,562 share purchase warrants to the Underwriters. The Underwriters' warrants are exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $1.60 per Common Share, for a period of two years from the closing date. In connection with the Offering, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited also acted as a special advisor to the Company.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be primarily used to fund further exploration of the 3 Aces Project and working capital requirements or for other general corporate purposes. The proceeds raised from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to finance qualified Canadian exploration expenses as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Golden Predator Mining Corp., a well-financed Canadian gold mineral exploration company is expanding surface discoveries, at its 3 Aces project in Canada's Yukon, through focused drilling. The 3 Aces property is a high-grade gold in quartz project with an exploration program underway that includes sampling, trenching, drilling and bulk sampling to define and interpret the project. The Company also holds the Brewery Creek project in Canada's Yukon.

