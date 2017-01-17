Golden Star Enters Into A Bought Deal Agreement for Gross Proceeds of C$30,000,300

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) -

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE MKT:GSS)(TSX:GSC)(GHANA:GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement led by Clarus Securities Inc. and including National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 27,273,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") from Golden Star at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,000,300. The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 4,090,950 Common Shares at the offering price for a period ending 30 following the closing of the offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be C$34,500,345.

The Common Shares will be offered in all provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) by short form prospectus, and in such other jurisdictions, including the United States and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 7, 2017, subject to customary conditions and all regulatory approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund: 1) Exploration projects on the Company's properties 2) Capital Expenditures at the Wassa Gold Mine and the Prestea Gold Mine 3) The partial repayment of the Company's 5% Convertible Debentures and 4) Working capital and general corporate purposes.

Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated on the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE MKT, the TSX, and the GSE, Golden Star is strategically focused on increasing operating margins and cash flow through the development of its two high grade, low cost underground mines both in conjunction with existing open pit operations. The Wassa Underground Gold Mine commenced commercial production in January 2017 and the Prestea Underground Gold Mine is expected to achieve commercial production in mid-2017. Gold production in 2017 is expected to be 255,000-280,000 ounces with cash operating costs of $780-860 per ounce.

