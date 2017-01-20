Golden State Water to Collaborate With Schools in All Service Areas to Test for Lead in the Drinking Water

SAN DIMAS, CA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Golden State Water Company (Golden State Water) today announced it will work closely with schools in each of its service areas to test the drinking water inside school facilities for compliance with state and federal lead standards. This work is in accordance with the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water's recently-announced initiative encouraging California schools to work with their local water providers to sample for the presence of lead in the drinking water that is served to students and staff.

"Drinking water safety is of paramount importance to families across California," said Denise Kruger, Senior Vice President of Regulated Utilities for Golden State Water Company. "Golden State Water's dedicated team of water quality professionals regularly treats, tests and monitors the water we deliver for more than 230 elements, including lead; however, the most-common cause of lead exposure in the drinking water at schools is often prolonged contact with a building's lead-based pipes and plumbing fixtures. This collaboration with the more than 500 schools we serve provides Golden State Water the opportunity to test the drinking water inside the facilities and communicate the sampling results to the schools."

Any school served by Golden State Water is eligible to have its drinking water tested for lead at no charge through the program. Schools wishing to have their water tested are asked to visit www.gswater.com/schools for additional details, or contact Golden State Water directly by phone (1.800.999.4033) or email (waterquality@gswater.com). All requests must be submitted by a school official.

"We look forward to working with our local school administrators on this important project," said Kruger.

Golden State Water has been serving reliable drinking water to Californians for more than 85 years and has a dedicated a team of more than 500 water experts who ensure the water delivered to customers meets stringent quality standards. Golden State Water provides drinking water service to approximately 1 million Californians (257,000 connections) in 76 communities throughout the state.

For additional information about Golden State Water, customers are encouraged to call the 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1.800.999.4033, visit www.gswater.com or follow @GoldenStateH2O on Twitter.