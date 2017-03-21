Golden Statue? Win or Lose, Celebrities Show Heart of Gold for Shelter Pets

Halo Pet Food Donation is Best Loved Gift Bag Item Among Hollywood Elite

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Pet-loving celebrities, including this year's Best Director for "La La Land," Damien Chazelle, are making a difference by redeeming gift certificates for donations of Halo pet food to help shelter dogs and cats in need. Chazelle, follows in the footsteps of many Hollywood A-listers, like Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep, by redeeming the most popular gift bag item in history.

In celebration of Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscar® nominees in the top five categories received a special "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bag. According to Lash Fary, the curator of the unofficial gift bags and founder of Distinctive Assets, the most popular gift to date has been an opportunity from Halo Purely for Pets that allows stars to make a 10,000 bowl of pet food donation to an animal shelter of their choice.

"The most redeemed item in the history of doing this has been from Halo," Fary said. "Again this year, Halo Purely for Pets is allowing the nominees to make a 10,000 bowl donation to an animal shelter of their choice. Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Rosamund Pike, Ethan Hawk, so many celebrities have redeemed that particular option."

Halo is proud to partner with Freekibble.com and GreaterGood.org to donate more than 1.5 million meals to shelter pets each year through our #HaloFeeditForward campaign. Since Halo pet food is made only with WHOLE meats never any "meat meals," like chicken meal or by-product meal, these generous donations are often life changing for those shelter pets that receive them.

"Using Halo has helped our kitties have better coats, better health and in general better looking and feeling felines," said Tammy Barker, Board of Directors, Treasure-Volunteer at The Cat House on the Kings. "Cats and kittens are more likely to get adopted if they feel and look great. We always recommend our adopters keep the new family member on Halo food."

The Distinctive Assets gift bag is not affiliated with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. As for Halo, they are just happy to support generous nominees to show the love to shelter pets!

