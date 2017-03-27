Goldmoney Expands Payment Connectivity Globally

Goldmoney Network advancements accommodate increasingly international user base

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) ("Goldmoney"), a financial technology company and operator of a global gold-based financial network, today unveiled several Goldmoney Network advancements to meet the needs of its global user base, including expanded payment options in the U.S. and Latin America, an improved user interface with new integrations for AliPay and other methods of payment, and will soon feature Apple Pay and WeChat Pay.

"As an international gold-based savings platform, our mission is to make securely vaulted gold more accessible than ever before. Today's launch is the result of months of engineering and integrations, and is by far our broadest payments expansion to date," said Darrell MacMullin, CEO of Goldmoney Network. "As we expand our global footprint, we will continue to improve our international payment processing capabilities and integrate new payment options to empower users around the world."

To accommodate a growing user base in Asia, Goldmoney has integrated AliPay - China's leading third-party online payment solution - as a deposit method in addition to China UnionPay.

Goldmoney Network users in Canada and the U.S. will soon be able to purchase gold via Apple Pay in addition to PayPal. Goldmoney will also begin accepting deposits via WeChat Pay globally in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Goldmoney Network connectivity has been upgraded to include all U.S. banking institutions, enabling American users to link any U.S. checking or savings account to make secure direct deposits and redemptions without delays or wire fees. Goldmoney has also added full local credit card processing and bank transfer capabilities in seven Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

Expanded Payment Options in Latin America

Country Currency Payment Options Argentina ARS American Express, Argencard, Banco Credicoop, Banco Galacia, Banco Macro, Banco Nación, Banco Provincia, BBVA Francés, Cabal, Cencosud, CitiBank, CMR, Cordial, Cordobesa, DineroMail, Diners Club, HSBC, Itaú, Mastercard, Naranja, Nativa, Pago Fácil, Provincia Pagos, Rapipago, Santander Rio, Tarjeta Shopping, and Visa. Brazil BRL American Express, Banco do Brasil, Boleto, Bradesco, Caixa, Cartão MercadoLivre, Diners Club, Hipercard, HSBC, Itaú, Mastercard, Santander, and Visa. Chile CLP American Express, CMR, Diners Club, Magna, Mastercard, Presto, Servipag, Visa, and WebPay. Colombia COP Almacenes Éxito, American Express, Baloto, Banco de Occidente, Bancolombia, Carulla, Codigo de Barras, Davivienda, Diners Club, Efecty, Empresa de Energía del Quindío, Mastercard, PSE, SurtiMax, and Visa. Mexico MXN American Express, Banamex, Banorte, BBVA Bancomer, Debit Mastercard, Mastercard, OXXO, Santander, SPEI, Visa, and Visa Debit. Peru PEN BBVA, InterBank, PagoEfectivo, Scotiabank, Visa Debit, Visa, and Western Union. Uruguay UYU Abitab, Lider, OCA, and Redpagos.

The new Goldmoney Network deposit flow provides users with a faster checkout experience and more transparent pricing by clearly displaying the weight of gold that each deposit amount will purchase before the transaction is processed. To account for increased deposit and redemption options as well as global platform expansion, Goldmoney Network will now require a deposit minimum of 0.25 GAU.

