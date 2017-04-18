Gongos & Customerville Form Global Partnership

Decision Intelligence Company & Enterprise Feedback Disrupter Partner to Offer Organizations Full-Spectrum Customer Experience Programs

AUBURN HILLS, MI--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Gongos, Inc. and Customerville have formed a partnership to offer Global 1000 organizations turnkey customer experience solutions, as announced by Gongos' president & CEO Camille Nicita and Customerville founder & CEO Max Israel. Underscored by Gongos' ability to provide foundational understanding of the consumer journey, Customerville's customer feedback platform blends real-time technology, human-centric design and behavioral science to emulate how people naturally share and respond to feedback. Gongos will further pinpoint customer pain, identify gaps between brand promise & experience, and help organizations design activation plans to enhance customer lifetime value.

Customerville and Gongos share a founding philosophy that embraces-and advocates for-the human aspect of customer centricity. Customerville's award-winning platform seamlessly blends 'conversational' survey design with live dashboards, while Gongos' ability to analyze customer behaviors and motivations across all touchpoints and predict outcomes, will add to the delivery of information to stakeholders in ways that incite action. Each look to create new value for B-to-C organizations that extends beyond ask-answer approaches to research and customer feedback initiatives, while translating behaviors that empower stakeholders to drive consequential change and revenue growth.

"Gongos' customer experience philosophy is to harmonize 'what' is happening on the ground with the 'why' it is impacting experience," said Nicita. "If we can help organizations empower their frontline with activation plans equal to stakeholder strategies, we've enabled them to truly operationalize customer centricity."

"Over a decade ago, we started in the CX space with the idea of placing real-time customer information in the hands of employees through technology," adds Israel. "Over time, it became our siren call to blend exceptional design and behavioral science with this technology to ensure people felt their voices were being heard. That is the evolution of our industry."

Gongos will join Customerville at this year's annual Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) 2017 Insight Exchange on May 16th-17th in Phoenix, AZ. As the Platinum Sponsor of the event, Customerville will host and produce the Insight Exchange After Party at the historic Wrigley Mansion on the evening of the 16th. Customerville and Gongos are pre-arranging meetings with Customer Experience professionals throughout the conference. To schedule, contact Marc Mandel mmandel@customerville.com.

The partnership between the two companies was shepherded by Cambiar's Customer Experience practice lead expert, Richard Scionti, on behalf of Gongos.

Customerville transforms customer experience surveys into rich, interactive experiences used by leading brands such as Toyota, Safeco and UGG Australia. A pioneer in the CX field, Customerville fielded among the first real-time CX surveys on the internet. Today, feedback platforms powered by Customerville's Design-driven Technology Stack™ can be found across a dozen industries, millions of customer interactions and in over 20 countries. Customerville's award-winning CX platform elevates quality listening across the entire customer journey, blending technology, design and behavioral science to emulate how people naturally share and respond to feedback.

Gongos, Inc. is a decision intelligence company that partners with Global 1000 corporations to help build the capability and competency in making great consumer-minded decisions. Gongos brings a consultative approach in developing growth strategies propelled by its clients' insights, analytics, strategy, and innovation groups. Gongos works with companies such as Mars, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé Purina, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealthcare, GM and FCA. In 2007, the company was first named to the Inc. 5000 list of "The Fastest Growing Companies in America" and is among the AMA Gold Top 50 U.S. market research organizations. For further insight into the Gongos culture, visit gongos.com.

Click here to see Nicita and Israel speak to the power and potential of design-driven, human-centric customer experience approaches, and the future of an industry.